My Lottery Dream Home Episodes That Didn't Land With HGTV Fans

HGTV is home to some of the most beloved home design shows on television — as well as some of the shows we love to hate. For many of its viewers, escapism is the appeal of the network's most popular shows. And in a world where homeownership increasingly feels like a pipe dream, watching people on TV buy a home can be the next best thing. There are several shows on HGTV that scratch this itch, but none promise escapism quite like "My Lottery Dream Home." The hit show featured lottery winners spending their new cash on lavish homes. Delivering on that promise, however, is another thing entirely.

The premise makes it sound like "My Lottery Dream Home" will follow lottery winners as they spend millions on elaborate mansions. While that does happen, most episodes show working-class people buying modest homes with their earnings. Responsible, yes, but it doesn't exactly result in riveting television. On the other hand, too much luxury can leave fans of the show unimpressed.

Looking at episode ratings on IMDb, it's clear the show doesn't always strike the right balance with its audience. After combing through Reddit and discussion forums, we compiled fans' thoughts on which episodes didn't live up to the hype.