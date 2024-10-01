What HGTV Doesn't Want You To Know About My Lottery Dream Home

"My Lottery Dream Home" got off to a rocky start, which may help explain why its production company, 7Beyond Productions, reportedly resorts to subterfuge to make some episodes fit the HGTV series' engrossing format. It's then left up to host David Bromstad, a former Disney visual merchandiser, to work his magic and convince viewers that what they're watching is unscripted and authentic.

In each episode, Bromstad takes lottery winners on tours of three different homes and offers his expert input to help them decide the abode on which they want to spend their newfound wealth. But in the show's infancy, jackpot winners weren't exactly chomping at the bit to flaunt their good fortune on television. "We reached out to close to 1,000 lottery winners and we got 10 to appear on our first season," 7Beyond exec Mike Krupat told Mediaweek. Most of the home buyers also don't have the type of budget to spend on a mega mansion with, say, a solid gold toilet or a waterpark in the backyard. When some fans started tuning in expecting participants to spend as big as Bromstad does on his lavish lifestyle, they were sorely disappointed. "The commercials look like the homes are going to be luxurious and extravagant when in reality, it's average people getting excited about completely average, cookie-cutter houses," wrote one Redditor. "So underwhelming."

Viewers have also seen signs that the show is fake in the same way that "House Hunters" is. "I have definitely noticed that when they tour the house they end up choosing, the house contains items that are still there when they show the follow-up at the end of the episode," one person observed. Also, stories abound of people who know homebuyers who participated in the show's apparent ruse.