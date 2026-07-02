Inside Stephanie Seymour's Bumpy, Two-Marriage Journey To Happily Ever After
The course of true love never did run smooth, even for supermodel Stephanie Seymour. Although she's happily settled with second husband Peter Brant today, getting to that point wasn't easy, and at one point, Seymour and Brant filed for divorce (and yes, it was dramatic).
We'll start with Seymour's first husband, Tommy Andrews. The model was married to the guitarist for just one year, from 1989 to 1990, during which time they welcomed Dylan Thomas Andrews. However, the marriage itself was short-lived, and according to New York magazine's profile on the star, they had already split by the time their child was born. Seymour hasn't spoken about what prompted the split, but soon after they parted ways, she began seeing another musician, Axl Rose. That romance was also disastrous, to say the least. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar back in 2014, Seymour said the relationship was "clearly a mistake." Seymour added, "He was a violent person, and I realized I never wanted to be around that again. The thrill of the whole rock 'n roll thing wore off. I saw the worst of that world and it soured me." Seymour and Rose broke up in the early '90s. The musician sued her in 1993, and his sister told People they'd been engaged, but Seymour physically attacked him after a 1992 Christmas party. Seymour responded to the outlet via a rep, denying the fact they were ever engaged, and said she just wanted to move on.
Ultimately, Seymour would find love again with Peter Brant, whom she married in 1994. The couple welcomed two sons and one daughter, and for years, seemed pretty happy. As we said, though, they would also go through a rough patch, and even filed for divorce at one stage.
Stephanie Seymour's almost-divorce played out very publicly
In 2009, Stephanie Seymour filed for divorce from Peter Brant, but far from keeping things amicable, things got ugly right from the start. For one, per the New York Post Seymour alleged Brant was going out of his way to intimidate her, even preventing her from fetching their daughter from school and changing the locks at their home in Greenwich, Connecticut. Insiders also told Page Six Seymour had to sleep in the housekeeper's quarters, and that Brant was fighting for full custody.
Seymour and Brant would continue to level accusations against one another for months, with him claiming she carelessly loaded items from their art collection into her car, and her saying he'd cut off her credit card, and a lot of general unpleasantness overall. However, they ultimately called off the divorce in 2010. At the time, neither explained why, a statement issued to ABC News leaving it at: "The parties have withdrawn their divorce action." Seymour later told Town & Country outside noise had caused the drama. "The 'dirty fight' is all about winning, not healing ... It's fueled by people you're paying. It is the lawyers talking and not you," she said (via TV Guide). Once they actually spoke face-to-face and without all those outsiders, though, things improved. She recalled telling her estranged husband, "I have more confidence in you, and I would hope that deep down you would have more confidence in me, that we can work this out."
Evidently, Brant felt the same, and Seymour also told Town & Country they were in therapy. They've remained together ever since, and in that time, they've even made it through some very big heartaches, like the tragic death of their son, Harry Brant.