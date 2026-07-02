Inside Stephanie Seymour's Bumpy, Two-Marriage Journey To Happily Ever After

The course of true love never did run smooth, even for supermodel Stephanie Seymour. Although she's happily settled with second husband Peter Brant today, getting to that point wasn't easy, and at one point, Seymour and Brant filed for divorce (and yes, it was dramatic).

We'll start with Seymour's first husband, Tommy Andrews. The model was married to the guitarist for just one year, from 1989 to 1990, during which time they welcomed Dylan Thomas Andrews. However, the marriage itself was short-lived, and according to New York magazine's profile on the star, they had already split by the time their child was born. Seymour hasn't spoken about what prompted the split, but soon after they parted ways, she began seeing another musician, Axl Rose. That romance was also disastrous, to say the least. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar back in 2014, Seymour said the relationship was "clearly a mistake." Seymour added, "He was a violent person, and I realized I never wanted to be around that again. The thrill of the whole rock 'n roll thing wore off. I saw the worst of that world and it soured me." Seymour and Rose broke up in the early '90s. The musician sued her in 1993, and his sister told People they'd been engaged, but Seymour physically attacked him after a 1992 Christmas party. Seymour responded to the outlet via a rep, denying the fact they were ever engaged, and said she just wanted to move on.

Ultimately, Seymour would find love again with Peter Brant, whom she married in 1994. The couple welcomed two sons and one daughter, and for years, seemed pretty happy. As we said, though, they would also go through a rough patch, and even filed for divorce at one stage.