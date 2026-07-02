Dennis Quaid Never Dated This Co-Star In The '90s (But Everyone Assumes He Did)

Dennis Quaid is a charming actor who has been in the business for decades. Over the course of his career, he has also had plenty of high-profile romances with other stars. Quaid has been married to both Meg Ryan and "Halloween" star P.J. Soles. He also had relationships with actors Lea Thompson, Andie MacDowell, and more. Some of these women were his co-stars before or during their relationships, but there's one fan-favorite co-star of his who, despite rumors, he never dated.

The actor in question is none other than Elaine Hendrix, who played the beautiful and confident Meredith Blake in 1998's "The Parent Trap." Her character was the 26-year-old woman engaged to Quaid's Nick Parker when the twins Annie and Hallie, played by Lindsay Lohan, and their scheming throw the couple for a loop. Everything changes after the sisters meet at a summer camp and switch places, forcing Parker and his ex, Natasha Richardson's Elizabeth James, back into each other's lives.

Hendrix and Quaid had great chemistry in the film, so much so that, despite their 18-year age difference in real life, many people assumed they dated in real life as well. Unfortunately for fans of the potential couple, this never happened. But the two actors have remained close friends over the years.