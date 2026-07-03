What MrBeast's Fiancée Thea Booysen Really Does For A Living

YouTube billionaire MrBeast first met his fiancee, Thea Booysen, in her home country of South Africa in early 2022. They met at a dinner with mutual streaming friends while he was in town for filming, and they instantly hit it off through shared passions and interests. The pair shared eerily similar career paths in streaming and content creation, which helped them click and understand each other from the outset. They quickly formed a romantic relationship, making their debut as a couple in April 2022 at the Kids' Choice Awards. On Christmas Day 2024, the megastar proposed to Booysen with both of their families present, and she eagerly said yes.

MrBeast got into a relationship with Booysen because of her intellect, which is what he claims first attracted him to her. "When we were first introduced, it came through right away how brilliant Thea is," MrBeast told People in an interview immediately following their engagement news. "She has such a range of knowledge and can go deep on lots of topics. She told me about her work as an author and how passionate she is about her hobbies — we vibed instantly. I kept thinking she is really smart and beautiful. I knew within the first few minutes of meeting that I wanted the chance to date her. Thankfully, she also felt a strong connection."

This passion has led Booysen down several career paths that are a bit untraditional. Rather than working a standard 9-to-5, she has dabbled in various content sectors. Given her partnership with MrBeast, her opportunities to create content and excel in her career are limitless. When the news broke about wedding bells in her future, public curiosity surrounding Booysen and her career activities only continued to grow. Here's what we know about MrBeast's partner and what she does for a living.