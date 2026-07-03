What MrBeast's Fiancée Thea Booysen Really Does For A Living
YouTube billionaire MrBeast first met his fiancee, Thea Booysen, in her home country of South Africa in early 2022. They met at a dinner with mutual streaming friends while he was in town for filming, and they instantly hit it off through shared passions and interests. The pair shared eerily similar career paths in streaming and content creation, which helped them click and understand each other from the outset. They quickly formed a romantic relationship, making their debut as a couple in April 2022 at the Kids' Choice Awards. On Christmas Day 2024, the megastar proposed to Booysen with both of their families present, and she eagerly said yes.
MrBeast got into a relationship with Booysen because of her intellect, which is what he claims first attracted him to her. "When we were first introduced, it came through right away how brilliant Thea is," MrBeast told People in an interview immediately following their engagement news. "She has such a range of knowledge and can go deep on lots of topics. She told me about her work as an author and how passionate she is about her hobbies — we vibed instantly. I kept thinking she is really smart and beautiful. I knew within the first few minutes of meeting that I wanted the chance to date her. Thankfully, she also felt a strong connection."
This passion has led Booysen down several career paths that are a bit untraditional. Rather than working a standard 9-to-5, she has dabbled in various content sectors. Given her partnership with MrBeast, her opportunities to create content and excel in her career are limitless. When the news broke about wedding bells in her future, public curiosity surrounding Booysen and her career activities only continued to grow. Here's what we know about MrBeast's partner and what she does for a living.
Thea Booysen and MrBeast have similar careers
Before meeting the internet superstar, Thea Booysen's career route had a lot in common with that of MrBeast. She is a YouTuber and Twitch steamer with a similar handle name: TheaBeasty. As a gamer, she would most commonly stream herself playing popular titles like "League of Legends," "The Witcher," and various card games. She also became an esports caster most known for her ties to "Gwent," The Witcher card game, ever since its beta testing phase. She is now a co-owner of Nixuh, a South African esports and content team for top gaming talent. Her Twitch account has over 30,000 followers, and she has over 130,000 followers on YouTube. She still regularly posts gaming content on both platforms, with YouTube being the primary driver for her viewership.
On top of content creation, Booysen is also an author. She wrote a young adult fantasy called "The Marked Children" that was independently published. Booysen was almost finished with the book when she first met MrBeast, which later became his icebreaker for sliding into her DMs on X.
While MrBeast and Booysen were dating, she moved to the United Kingdom to study for her master's degree in human cognitive neuropsychology at the University of Edinburgh. She formerly earned both a bachelor's degree in law and an honors degree in psychology from Stellenbosch University in her home country of South Africa. When MrBeast decided he wanted to propose to Booysen as early as 2023, she told him it would be best to pop the question after she completed her master's degree. Now that the happy couple has decided to spend their lives together, it is hard to say where Booysen's career will ultimately take her going forward. Given how rich MrBeast is, Booysen can make career decisions without financial strains or pressure.