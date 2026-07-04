HGTV Fans Agree This Is David Bromstad's Biggest Fashion Flop Of All Time

"The louder, the better" seems to be David Bromstad's M.O. when it comes to putting together outfits for his TV appearances, but boy, oh boy, does he take it to the extreme. The popular host and home design expert has been a familiar face on HGTV since 2006, during which time he's had a number of fashion faux pas, some more unfortunate than others. One of his major offenses was an outfit the "My Lottery Dream Home" host wore during a 2025 episode of the show, in which he made a case for clashing prints by pairing a red and brown argyle sweater with white checkered trousers. And fans sure had thoughts.

Under a Reddit thread describing the look as Bromstad's "worst outfit," dozens of users piled on, with one saying, "Oh he has plenty more where this came from." Another agreed with the sentiment, noting that Bromstad's fashion sense doesn't always make a lot of sense. "Sometimes I think he looks in his closet and says, 'What clashes the most?' and then puts that on," added the user. But others defended the star, with one stressing, "David marches to the beat of his own drummer," while another wrote, "He has a style all his own. It breaks my brain a little sometimes, but I love him for owning it."

Per AARP, there is, in fact, a way to mix prints and patterns without looking like an eyesore like Bromstad (sorry, David!). One is to know which colors mix well together and which don't. With patterns, it takes a little bit more trial and error, hence why celebrity stylist Elsa Isaac encourages playing around with the basics first — think polka dots, stripes, and geometric patterns. But it should feel intentional; otherwise, "It becomes too noisy and doesn't work." Lastly, and this is important, don't be afraid to experiment!