HGTV Fans Agree This Is David Bromstad's Biggest Fashion Flop Of All Time
"The louder, the better" seems to be David Bromstad's M.O. when it comes to putting together outfits for his TV appearances, but boy, oh boy, does he take it to the extreme. The popular host and home design expert has been a familiar face on HGTV since 2006, during which time he's had a number of fashion faux pas, some more unfortunate than others. One of his major offenses was an outfit the "My Lottery Dream Home" host wore during a 2025 episode of the show, in which he made a case for clashing prints by pairing a red and brown argyle sweater with white checkered trousers. And fans sure had thoughts.
Under a Reddit thread describing the look as Bromstad's "worst outfit," dozens of users piled on, with one saying, "Oh he has plenty more where this came from." Another agreed with the sentiment, noting that Bromstad's fashion sense doesn't always make a lot of sense. "Sometimes I think he looks in his closet and says, 'What clashes the most?' and then puts that on," added the user. But others defended the star, with one stressing, "David marches to the beat of his own drummer," while another wrote, "He has a style all his own. It breaks my brain a little sometimes, but I love him for owning it."
Per AARP, there is, in fact, a way to mix prints and patterns without looking like an eyesore like Bromstad (sorry, David!). One is to know which colors mix well together and which don't. With patterns, it takes a little bit more trial and error, hence why celebrity stylist Elsa Isaac encourages playing around with the basics first — think polka dots, stripes, and geometric patterns. But it should feel intentional; otherwise, "It becomes too noisy and doesn't work." Lastly, and this is important, don't be afraid to experiment!
David Bromstad always has fun with his outfits
David Bromstad's fashion taste may not be everyone's cup of tea, but at least he's never boring. The HGTV host once described his personal style as "eclectic with a touch of whimsy!" in a guest piece for the Miami Herald — or, in other words, quirky. He is the opposite of basic, always experimenting with different colors and prints, and doesn't take himself seriously despite occasionally causing an uproar over his eccentric style.
Take, for instance, his look for the final day of Pride month in 2023: an abstract multicolor set over a baby pink tank top with a matching belt, a pair of baby blue cowboy boots, and a printed scarf around his neck (pictured left). Still, that was tame compared to his cowboy Barbie look as seen above right, pairing two sleeveless tops with white bedazzled shorts, a black rhinestone belt, a fedora hat, scarf, and cowboy boots, all in gorgeous shades of pink.
But scrolling further down Bromstad's Instagram feed, the Minnesota native — who lives a wildly lavish lifestyle off-camera — didn't always embrace such quirkiness in his wardrobe. He, however, has always been drawn to colors. "I love color. I love it when a homeowner comes to me with anything but blues and greens. ... They're my favorite," he told The Lettered Cottage in 2011. "I'm never in a color rut because if I've never used a color, I want to use it and I want to use it in a really fun, interesting and unique way that hasn't been done before." Clearly, that same approach now applies to his style. As a creative, he's not afraid to take risks. "To me, there are no rules," Bromstad said of his artistic process in an HGTV interview. "It's all about trial and error and experimentation. That's how we learn. That's how anyone learns."