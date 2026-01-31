7 Times HGTV Star David Bromstad Had Fans In An Uproar
Like his TV show "Color Splash," David Bromstad has made a splash in the design and reality TV scenes ever since winning the very first season of HGTV's "Design Star" in 2006. That led to his own aforementioned HGTV show, along with some gigs as a guest judge and host, but it was really "My Lottery Dream Home" that made him a "household" name. Ever since 2015, Bromstad has helped lucky lottery winners across the country discover their new forever-home as host of the show (which entered its 19th season in 2025).
Along the way, Bromstad has fostered one of the most loving fan bases in the business, despite attracting specific haters as his profile has grown. Case in point? When one person took to Reddit to post a critical question about Bromstad, they quickly learned just how beloved the ebullient host really is. "David Bromstad: Does he give anyone else the creeps or is it just me?" asked the Redditor in a post that has shockingly failed to earn a single upvote as of this writing. Instead, more than one hundred comments supported Bromstad and provided a resounding answer to the question: "No!"
"I love him and have since he was on Design Star. I believe he is a genuinely kind human and delights in the good fortune of others," wrote one Redditor in a comment that was echoed throughout the thread. In fact, the word "love" is littered throughout the Reddit thread, as it is in Bromstad's Instagram and Facebook comments. That doesn't mean he hasn't upset his supporters, though.
Even the most beloved celebrities have sent their fans into an uproar from time to time. That's why it's so interesting when, for whatever reason, something causes a rupture in that parasocial relationship. While it hasn't happened a ton with Bromstad, the times that it has can offer some insight into his life and career.
Many of David's fans are sick of his tattoos
If you're a casual HGTV fan, then you may not know how many tattoos David Bromstad has. If you're a serious fan, though, then you've likely seen his Instagram and the seemingly countless scandalous selfies of Bromstad and his body art. It all began with a little dragonfly tattoo on his shoulder blade after college, but he has slowly turned his flesh into a canvas, something which has freaked out both regular HGTV viewers and Bromstad super-fans alike.
Bromstad mentioned in a December 2025 Instagram interview with Ross Matthews that he doesn't actually count his tattoos numerically. "I count by percentages," he explained. "I think I'm around 25% to 30% covered." While that seems like a conservative estimate, based on fan reactions, you'd think the host was 80% covered or more.
Portions of Bromstad's fan base have been criticizing his body art long before 2025, with even some of his biggest fans begging him to cut down on the ink. "You are awesome but too many tats please stop," wrote one fan on Instagram back in January 2018. "You're too cute for all that. Enough already, please!" added another, pleas which were obviously ignored, with the host getting increasingly tatted over the years.
Some thought Bromstad was going too far when he began getting neck tattoos, but it was his face tattoo that seemed like the final straw for certain fans. "Please David no more on [your] beautiful face," one person commented on the Instagram post, with another adding, "your face is too beautiful to have ink!!" It may have been an issue for HGTV, as well, considering his tattoo of a tiny heart and lightning bolt near his right eye is almost always covered up by makeup when he's on the network. HGTV may have even made its thoughts known in a Facebook post, writing, "David's tattoos: you either love 'em or...you don't. Whether you're #TeamTatt or not, you have to admire his dedication."
David's fence-sitting election message rubbed fans the wrong way
Several of David Bromstad's myriad tattoos reflect his pride as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, from the gay pride flag to the word "Family" written in rainbows. Relatedly, a significant amount of Bromstad's fan base identifies as LGBTQ+ or are allies, and some of them were both befuddled and disturbed by the host's statement following the first election of Donald Trump.
On November 9, 2016, Bromstad took to Facebook to share a message following the divisive election. "Change is hard whether we like it or not but it's inevitable. We are All Americans and no matter what your political views, it's time we come together as one nation," wrote Bromstad with what were surely good intentions. Unfortunately, his attempt at neutral patriotism came across as fence-sitting. "I understand the sensitivity, I do, but we can't move forward unless we make some changes within ourselves first," he added.
This kind of "can't we all just get along" message rubbed his supporters the wrong way. As one person commented on Facebook, "Sounds great, but you can't reason with people who support hate, racism, homophobia, etc. I can work with people, be understanding, loving, non-judgmental, but it is impossible when they don't want to work with you." Another of his Facebook followers added, "David, I appreciate what you said, but it is very hard for me to wrap my head around the idea of hating other religions, people who are wonderfully different, and wanting to remove people from this country because they aren't American enough."
This was one of the very rare times Bromstad has waded in political waters. As he told the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2019, "I don't watch the news," adding, "If my friends get into a political conversation, I say, 'Good for you. Good stress on you.' None of it's related to me. I am Disney. I am magic. That's all my life is about." His election post is proof that it's probably best he refrain from politics altogether.
David was called a hypocrite for his hosting gig
David Bromstad didn't just upset his fans over his decidedly neutral election take. A few years beforehand, he disappointed some people with similar fence-sitting after associating with a group that's been known for its anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and policies.
Bromstad has been open about his sexuality; in fact, he was the first out HGTV host to be included in the annual "Out100" list, which honors the most influential LGBTQ+ individuals of the year. That's why his decision to host a Salvation Army event was immediately met with opposition from the community. After all, the Salvation Army has been criticized for what has been seen as outright bigotry, from firing a woman for coming out as bisexual to receiving complaints from the NYC Commission on Human Rights for discriminatory policies. One of its media relations directors was even chastised for seemingly implying that gay people should be put to death.
Bromstad refused to cancel the hosting gig, but he did offer a bit of justification after receiving backlash. "I took the Salvation Army's request to participate in their fundraiser as one step in the right direction towards equality," Bromstad wrote on Facebook, adding, "I applaud the Salvation Army's symbolic handshake towards acceptance and would be foolish to not extend my hand in acceptance."
While many of his fans stood by him, some were not convinced. "Just covering your own ass after not doing your homework before signing on to work with them. David would rather self promote than do the right thing," commented one person on Facebook. "I disagree with you strongly David. Your participation can be read as an endorsement for their LENGTHY homophobic and bigoted history," wrote one Facebook user, with another adding, "You are a sellout against your own people. You deserve every criticism."
David freaked fans out with a cryptic medical image
David Bromstad is a regular Instagram user, frequently updating his Instagram Stories with pictures and posts that naturally disappear over time. One of them, however, had a lasting impact that Bromstad did not intend. On May 14, 2025, he shared an image of himself wearing an oxygen tube without any context; he looked a bit drowsy while resting his head on a pillow in the picture, worrying many fans of the HGTV star.
Bromstad's social media followers expressed their concern by seeking out and commenting on his most recent post, which happened to be an innocuous Facebook reel promoting an upcoming episode of "My Lottery Dream House." One Facebook commenter asked, "Are you Ok? Just saw a video of you in hospital Please let everyone know if you ok or need prayer??" Another had the same question, writing, "I saw something that showed you in hospital what happened?" Even concerned fans from Australia were leaving messages with healing vibes on his Facebook reel.
Bromstad must have noticed the reaction, since he posted a photo to his Instagram Stories the next day, writing, "U guys are weird and sweet. I was in a hyperbaric chamber getting my cells oxygenated and yummy!!!" (via Entertainment Now). While it's approved to treat things like carbon monoxide poisoning and burns, grafts, or other tissue damage, Bromstad likely uses hyperbaric oxygen therapy as a form of alternative medicine.
It makes sense that Bromstad's most supportive fans would be worried about him, considering the HGTV host has vulnerably shared some of the tragic details of his life, from being bullied as a child to his father's health scare. "I've been thru a lot the last few years," he wrote in a dramatic August 2023 Instagram post, adding that he was sober.
A lawsuit accused David of having a history with drugs and sex workers
Fans have some valid reasons for being quick to worry about their favorite HGTV host, considering what was revealed about David Bromstad by his ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Glasko. The two reportedly dated for 11 years after meeting in 2004, merging their personal and professional lives when Glasko became COO of Bromstad's company. That turned out to be a bad decision, leading to nasty rumors when their breakup got litigious.
Glasko sued Bromstad in December 2015 for allegedly spending money that they supposedly shared. Court filings obtained by InTouch Weekly laid out the damning accusations: "On or about 2010 [Bromstad] began using funds shared with [Glasko] to pay for illicit drugs and prostitutes resulting in a loss of trust and confidence." The legal paperwork added that Bromstad's "promiscuous sex and rampant drug abuse undermined the foundation of trust and confidence he shared with [Glasko]."
Bromstad denied these accusations. "These salacious claims were made by a desperate person," his lawyer stated (via InTouch Weekly), adding, "The allegations are part of a lawsuit that has been dismissed in Mr. Bromstad's favor." In fact, the circuit court judge struck those allegations from the lawsuit, adding that they were "among the most scandalous I've ever reviewed," before dismissing the case entirely.
Nonetheless, aspects of those accusations may have some merit, considering Bromstad would later enter himself into rehab. "You know, using substances ... it's a real easy escape to take yourself out of a stressful situation. I knew I was in trouble," Bromstad admitted during a 2025 HGTV special, "My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending" (via the Daily Mail). While it's unclear what has happened to his ex, Bromstad has supposedly found the happiness (and sobriety) that the HGTV special's title alludes to, and his fans couldn't be happier.
Some of David's fans were surprised by the fakery of his show
David Bromstad is a bundle of energy and joy, which is partly why he has such loving fans. The excitement and glee he experiences when he discovers a property or shows one off is contagious, but it's likely more rehearsed and performative than some viewers may realize. In fact, what he and HGTV don't want you to know about "My Lottery Dream Home" is that facets of the show itself are actually staged.
One lottery winner who worked with Bromstad on an episode told Herald Net that, while being on the show was lots of fun, production hours were long and the filming was inauthentic. He and his wife had to do multiple takes where they were expected to look surprised and enthused despite having already been through the properties. Sometimes, the couples on the show have already bought their new home and are just staging everything with Bromstad. That was the case with one Minnesotan family who had already settled on their new $1.6 million home but still had to feign interest in two other properties for the show, according to The Lowdown. They also had to change clothes multiple times each day in order to create the illusion of time having passed.
The fakery of "My Lottery Dream Home" was even more exaggerated in another episode, as a lottery winner's family member disclosed to Buzzfeed. They wrote, "In reality, he had purchased his beach house nearly two years before, and they showed him his own home as one of the options, which he naturally chose in the end. They also did a 'three months later' follow-up segment that was in fact filmed the day after the house hunting shoot."
Some fans weren't exactly happy about the phoniness of the show. "I always wondered why they ALWAYS buy one of the houses and NEVER want to see more houses when David asks. I mean who wouldn't?! I'm kind of shocked," wrote one person on Reddit. "Hgtv and ilk is all 100% scripted bs!!" added another.
David's fashion sense has sometimes annoyed fans
While the fakery of reality television has bothered some of David Bromstad's fans, his wardrobe has probably annoyed them even more. The host dresses like his personality — loudly — which has brought out the negativity in some viewers. "Who dresses this dude? He's always wearing the ugliest things," complained one viewer on Reddit in a thread devoted to one particularly bad ensemble and titled "David's Worst Outfit." Many commenters sarcastically inferred that Bromstad owned much worse outfits, with one Redditor writing, "Oh he has plenty more where this came from."
More specifically, even Bromstad's dearest fans have criticized his love of beads, which he often wears as necklaces and even bracelets. His thick, chunky jewelry often looks like it comes from a ball pit rather than an outlet. "I love this guy so much but the older he gets the kinkyer he gets with his dress, and those beads are too much," wrote one Facebook commenter. "I love me some David, but he seriously needs to ditch those god-awful multiple strands of huge plastic beads," added someone on Reddit.
Some HGTV viewers get riled up by Bromstad's whole wardrobe, not just a specific outfit or accessory. As one person wrote on Reddit, "Sometimes I think he looks in his closet and says, 'What clashes the most?' and then puts that on." A different Redditor commented, "He was in the Palm Spring area wearing a rainbow tank top with matching socks and the jewelry was just horrible. I feel like it's giving what a straight woman thinks a gay man should dress like and I say this as a straight woman."
"Why do they let him on TV dressing like this?" asked one disgruntled HGTV fan in an incendiary Reddit post, adding, "I hope they don't renew his contract. If they do I pray they get someone to help him with his fashion sense." Granted, many of Bromstad's fans made their voices heard throughout this Reddit thread, standing up for their favorite host and his quirky outfits. For them and some others, Bromstad can do no wrong.