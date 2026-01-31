7 Times HGTV Star David Bromstad Had Fans In An Uproar

Like his TV show "Color Splash," David Bromstad has made a splash in the design and reality TV scenes ever since winning the very first season of HGTV's "Design Star" in 2006. That led to his own aforementioned HGTV show, along with some gigs as a guest judge and host, but it was really "My Lottery Dream Home" that made him a "household" name. Ever since 2015, Bromstad has helped lucky lottery winners across the country discover their new forever-home as host of the show (which entered its 19th season in 2025).

Along the way, Bromstad has fostered one of the most loving fan bases in the business, despite attracting specific haters as his profile has grown. Case in point? When one person took to Reddit to post a critical question about Bromstad, they quickly learned just how beloved the ebullient host really is. "David Bromstad: Does he give anyone else the creeps or is it just me?" asked the Redditor in a post that has shockingly failed to earn a single upvote as of this writing. Instead, more than one hundred comments supported Bromstad and provided a resounding answer to the question: "No!"

"I love him and have since he was on Design Star. I believe he is a genuinely kind human and delights in the good fortune of others," wrote one Redditor in a comment that was echoed throughout the thread. In fact, the word "love" is littered throughout the Reddit thread, as it is in Bromstad's Instagram and Facebook comments. That doesn't mean he hasn't upset his supporters, though.

Even the most beloved celebrities have sent their fans into an uproar from time to time. That's why it's so interesting when, for whatever reason, something causes a rupture in that parasocial relationship. While it hasn't happened a ton with Bromstad, the times that it has can offer some insight into his life and career.