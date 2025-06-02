Why So Many HGTV Fans Are Worried About David Bromstad

On the off chance you panicked over David Bromstad's May 14, 2025 Instagram Story, which saw him post a cryptic pic of himself with an oxygen tube, worry not, loves. The HGTV star has since shared that he was just undergoing a wellness treatment (and in case you were wondering, he loved it).

ICYMI, in mid-May 2025, Bromstad uploaded a picture of himself lying against a cushion, donning the aforementioned oxygen mask. He did not share any further details than that, though, so numerous fans took to Facebook to get to the bottom of it. "Why is there a cannula up your nose?!!! Now I'm worried. Davidddddddddd," wrote one concerned fan. "I saw something that showed you in hospital what happened?" asked another. One was a little less patient, not-so-subtly calling Bromstad out for not giving an explanation when he shared the picture. "It is my biggest pet peeve when somebody on Facebook is like, oh, somebody is in the hospital, pray for them and and does not give an explanation like you just did," they wrote.

Clearly, Bromstad noticed all the attention, because the next day he posted another Instagram Story clarifying that he was just fine. "U guys are weird and sweet. I was in a hyperbaric chamber getting my cells oxygenated and yummy!!!" he wrote (via Entertainment Now). Given the HGTV star's lavish lifestyle, that he was going for a wellness treatment checks out. As for why he'd posted sans context, Bromstad probably didn't set out to cause a scandal with his mid-treatment selfie. After all, while something tells us he likely didn't hate the outpouring of concern he received, Bromstad has never really struggled to get a ton of love from his fans.