Why So Many HGTV Fans Are Worried About David Bromstad
On the off chance you panicked over David Bromstad's May 14, 2025 Instagram Story, which saw him post a cryptic pic of himself with an oxygen tube, worry not, loves. The HGTV star has since shared that he was just undergoing a wellness treatment (and in case you were wondering, he loved it).
ICYMI, in mid-May 2025, Bromstad uploaded a picture of himself lying against a cushion, donning the aforementioned oxygen mask. He did not share any further details than that, though, so numerous fans took to Facebook to get to the bottom of it. "Why is there a cannula up your nose?!!! Now I'm worried. Davidddddddddd," wrote one concerned fan. "I saw something that showed you in hospital what happened?" asked another. One was a little less patient, not-so-subtly calling Bromstad out for not giving an explanation when he shared the picture. "It is my biggest pet peeve when somebody on Facebook is like, oh, somebody is in the hospital, pray for them and and does not give an explanation like you just did," they wrote.
Clearly, Bromstad noticed all the attention, because the next day he posted another Instagram Story clarifying that he was just fine. "U guys are weird and sweet. I was in a hyperbaric chamber getting my cells oxygenated and yummy!!!" he wrote (via Entertainment Now). Given the HGTV star's lavish lifestyle, that he was going for a wellness treatment checks out. As for why he'd posted sans context, Bromstad probably didn't set out to cause a scandal with his mid-treatment selfie. After all, while something tells us he likely didn't hate the outpouring of concern he received, Bromstad has never really struggled to get a ton of love from his fans.
Bromstad's fans have never hidden their love for him
That people reacted so strongly to David Bromstad's hyperbaric chamber selfie moment isn't all that surprising when taking into account how much support he's received from his fans over the years. Case in point: when the HGTV star's dad survived a health scare, he posted about it on Facebook and got a whole bunch of prayers and well-wishes in response. That might be an understatement — Bromstad got more than 3,000 messages of encouragement.
Bromstad also got a lot of love in August 2023, when he penned an Instagram caption about hiking the Reinenbringen stairs in Norway and the impact of sobriety on his life. "Oh, you beautiful soul! Sending you lots of hugs and much love," wrote one. "I have followed your career for a long time and love your design style ... I pray for your peace and wish you the best in all that you do," gushed another.
Considering just how much negativity there is online, it's pretty impressive to see how much love Bromstad regularly gets. After all, even the Facebook fan who called him out for sharing the hyperbaric chamber selfie still seemed concerned about him, asking, "Why are you on oxygen?" It's safe to say this HGTV star has one very loyal following.