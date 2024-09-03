The Health Scare HGTV Star David Bromstad's Dad Survived
David Bromstad has faced a ton of tragic experiences over the years. However, one particularly scary moment is sure to stand out for the HGTV star. As fans of David may remember, his father once faced a major heart-related complication — so scary, in fact, that the "My Lottery Dream Home" star asked his fans to pray for his health.
Back in August 2016, David took to Facebook to share a concerning update about his father Richard Bromstad's heart. "My dad is back in the hospital and will be there for several more days. His valves are freaking out and is having major fluttering, his resting heart rate was at 136 which is very high. They are monitoring him for seizures and a heart attack," he shared. Heartbreakingly, David added that Richard didn't seem to feel too good about his chances of survival. As the HGTV personality said, "He is very discouraged."
Nevertheless, David asked his followers to keep Richard in their thoughts as he dealt with the complications. "I need your help ... If u could please pray he makes it thru this very trying time," he asked. Suffice it to say, his fans were more than happy to share their well wishes. And, luckily for the Bromstad family, Richard did indeed pull through.
David has been super gushy about his dad since the health scare
It's pretty evident that David Bromstad was relieved to see his father survive his health scare. In the time since, he's shared numerous sweet snaps showing them spending time together, as well as a number of posts in Richard Bromstad's honor, gushing over how great a dad he is.
For starters, just weeks after the scare, Bromstad took to Instagram to share a pic of himself and Richard hanging out in golf carts. A few months later, he shared a bunch of pics of the Bromstad family Christmas to his social media profiles. All signs pointed to the Bromstad siblings and their parents making the most of it, with movie dates and church services on the agenda. Granted, David hinted at big, busy family Christmases being the norm for the Bromstad brood even without Richard's health scare, as his posts repeatedly mentioned family traditions.
Other than the big family posts, David has also shared some more pointed posts in his father's honor over the last few years. For Father's Day 2018, he shared an Instagram post referring to him as, "My hero, best friend and inspiration. Oh and the guy who taught me goofy facial expressions." In 2021, he got even more gushy, taking to Instagram once again to share, "Thank u for teaching me to be compassionate, kind, confident and of course silly!" Safe to say, these two are as close as can be.
David's dad played a major role in his career
Goofiness and compassion aren't the only things David Bromstad got from his dad. Au contraire, the interior designer has also spoken in the past about how Richard Bromstad impacted his career path.
Prior to going into design, David had a job at Disney — and as it turns out, his dad was super supportive of him getting to that point. In fact, in a 2021 interview with The List, David shared that he'd become super strategic about helping him achieve his dream of working for the company. "Once he got behind it, he goes, 'Do you want to work for Disney? Great. We're going to put you in the best school, or at least do the research." Of course, David ultimately left his job at Disney once he realized how much he loved design (though he did work at the parks and even hosted the 2009 "Disney Holidays: Behind the Magic" special). Even so, it's clear David was appreciative of his dad being so open to helping him go into a creative career. As he noted in his interview with The List, "He saw my talent as an artist, which was hard to do."
From their playful dynamic to Richard's supportiveness, it's no surprise why he and David remain so close to this day. We're relieved to hear he made it through his health scare and wish him all the best going forward!