The Health Scare HGTV Star David Bromstad's Dad Survived

David Bromstad has faced a ton of tragic experiences over the years. However, one particularly scary moment is sure to stand out for the HGTV star. As fans of David may remember, his father once faced a major heart-related complication — so scary, in fact, that the "My Lottery Dream Home" star asked his fans to pray for his health.

Back in August 2016, David took to Facebook to share a concerning update about his father Richard Bromstad's heart. "My dad is back in the hospital and will be there for several more days. His valves are freaking out and is having major fluttering, his resting heart rate was at 136 which is very high. They are monitoring him for seizures and a heart attack," he shared. Heartbreakingly, David added that Richard didn't seem to feel too good about his chances of survival. As the HGTV personality said, "He is very discouraged."

Nevertheless, David asked his followers to keep Richard in their thoughts as he dealt with the complications. "I need your help ... If u could please pray he makes it thru this very trying time," he asked. Suffice it to say, his fans were more than happy to share their well wishes. And, luckily for the Bromstad family, Richard did indeed pull through.