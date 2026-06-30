Even Cameron Mathison Thinks His General Hospital Character Is 'Not A Good Human'

"General Hospital" star Cameron Mathison isn't sugarcoating how he really feels about his character Drew Cain. He has played the controversial character on the hit medical drama since 2021, which has given him plenty of time to reflect on his character's portrayal. While Drew has gradually morphed into the main villain of Port Charles that fans can no longer stand, a soap opera needs a hated antagonist to keep things interesting.

Drew was not always this despicable on the show, though. In a June 2026 interview, Mathison revealed where he believes Drew's character development took a turn for the worst. He claims the heated arguments between Drew and Nina, who is played by Cynthia Watros, made showrunners imagine a new, darker direction for his character. "We really laid into each other," Mathison recalled on an episode of "The Becoming Club" podcast. "I think that they saw those scenes, and they're like, 'He could be a really good jerk.' ... He just changed on a dime, became like a total jerk. He's not a good human. He's very selfish. He's manipulative. He'll do anything to get ahead."

While shady details have come out about Mathison, the Hallmark alum was quick to denounce his character's onscreen actions while sharing his initial reactions during script readings in a September 2025 interview with Soap Opera Digest. "Obviously, everybody hates me like crazy, but at the same time, they had to do that for the last four or five months. They can't just have people not like me. They have to have people want to kill me! And in order to have multiple people want to kill you, you've got to be pretty despicable — and they've done a really good job with that with Drew! ... Every time I read a script, I'm like, 'Oh, my god, Drew, are you kidding me?!'"