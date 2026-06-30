Even Cameron Mathison Thinks His General Hospital Character Is 'Not A Good Human'
"General Hospital" star Cameron Mathison isn't sugarcoating how he really feels about his character Drew Cain. He has played the controversial character on the hit medical drama since 2021, which has given him plenty of time to reflect on his character's portrayal. While Drew has gradually morphed into the main villain of Port Charles that fans can no longer stand, a soap opera needs a hated antagonist to keep things interesting.
Drew was not always this despicable on the show, though. In a June 2026 interview, Mathison revealed where he believes Drew's character development took a turn for the worst. He claims the heated arguments between Drew and Nina, who is played by Cynthia Watros, made showrunners imagine a new, darker direction for his character. "We really laid into each other," Mathison recalled on an episode of "The Becoming Club" podcast. "I think that they saw those scenes, and they're like, 'He could be a really good jerk.' ... He just changed on a dime, became like a total jerk. He's not a good human. He's very selfish. He's manipulative. He'll do anything to get ahead."
While shady details have come out about Mathison, the Hallmark alum was quick to denounce his character's onscreen actions while sharing his initial reactions during script readings in a September 2025 interview with Soap Opera Digest. "Obviously, everybody hates me like crazy, but at the same time, they had to do that for the last four or five months. They can't just have people not like me. They have to have people want to kill me! And in order to have multiple people want to kill you, you've got to be pretty despicable — and they've done a really good job with that with Drew! ... Every time I read a script, I'm like, 'Oh, my god, Drew, are you kidding me?!'"
Many fans agree that Drew Cain is evil
There may be sad details about Cameron Mathison in real life, but his "General Hospital" character, Drew Cain, is not garnering sympathy any time soon. In fact, he took such a dark turn on the show that fans have taken to Reddit to discuss when they think the character morphed into a villain in a thread called "The Start of Drew Cain's Evil Downfall." Many users believe that the character's time in prison is when things went south. "His prison beat down combined with Jason's return and Carly's wavering allegiance caused some neurologic damage that rendered him cognitively and emotionally impaired," one Reddit user said.
Some have pointed to other turning points in the series. "Definitely would have to be his affair with Willow is what started him on the path to ruin," one commenter said. "I think near the time he kicked Nina out of Crimson and put Carly as the CEO. I think that they were hinting at it before that when he wanted to put Scout in that school where she didn't want to go and Sam talked him out of it. They were foreshadowing his turn to rottenness back then but he didn't go full-blooded rotten until he and Willow started cheating, imo," another chimed in.
Other users have even blamed Mathison's recasting for the character's dark turn following the passing of Drew Cain's original actor, Billy Miller. "He just isn't a good fit overall for the role," a user argued. As Mathison has left the Hallmark Channel and assumed this villain role, it will be interesting to see what other characters he will bring to life in the future.