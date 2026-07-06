Once-Popular Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Looks Unrecognizable These Days

Jill Wagner rose to popularity by playing lovable, all-American-girl characters in Hallmark films. Those roles always featured the "Mystery 101" alum's long, luscious hair — a look Wagner had since getting her career start on the game show "Wipeout." But, as Wagner seemingly moved away from Hallmark in favor of Great American Family, she distanced herself from that image by chopping her locks off. Since 2022, Wagner has rocked an edgy pixie with an undercut. The hairstyle is so different that many fans have failed to recognize her in new projects. "I watched 'Lioness' and keep thinking 'I know her' it took all 8 episodes and finally IT'S JILL WAGNER..." a Reddit user shared in a 2023 thread.

Reaction to her haircut has been mixed. "I absolutely love it! Any hairstyle on her is becoming. I find this style so chic on her," a fan within the former group raved in the Reddit thread. Others with similar opinions highlighted that it brought out a more edgy side of Wagner she hadn't previously explored. "It makes her a little more sexy and a little younger looking and she definitely toned up which also helps make a little more sexy," another Redditor argued.

Those who miss the long hair claim Wagner does not look as youthful or relatable now. "She's a very feminine lady and it makes her look masculine," one netizen defended. But even those who like the old hairstyle better could agree that Wagner always looks great. "Prefer her long locks but she's an attractive woman regardless of hair style," another Reddit user noted. Wagner is proud of her 'do, which is all that matters.