Once-Popular Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Looks Unrecognizable These Days
Jill Wagner rose to popularity by playing lovable, all-American-girl characters in Hallmark films. Those roles always featured the "Mystery 101" alum's long, luscious hair — a look Wagner had since getting her career start on the game show "Wipeout." But, as Wagner seemingly moved away from Hallmark in favor of Great American Family, she distanced herself from that image by chopping her locks off. Since 2022, Wagner has rocked an edgy pixie with an undercut. The hairstyle is so different that many fans have failed to recognize her in new projects. "I watched 'Lioness' and keep thinking 'I know her' it took all 8 episodes and finally IT'S JILL WAGNER..." a Reddit user shared in a 2023 thread.
Reaction to her haircut has been mixed. "I absolutely love it! Any hairstyle on her is becoming. I find this style so chic on her," a fan within the former group raved in the Reddit thread. Others with similar opinions highlighted that it brought out a more edgy side of Wagner she hadn't previously explored. "It makes her a little more sexy and a little younger looking and she definitely toned up which also helps make a little more sexy," another Redditor argued.
Those who miss the long hair claim Wagner does not look as youthful or relatable now. "She's a very feminine lady and it makes her look masculine," one netizen defended. But even those who like the old hairstyle better could agree that Wagner always looks great. "Prefer her long locks but she's an attractive woman regardless of hair style," another Reddit user noted. Wagner is proud of her 'do, which is all that matters.
Jill Wagner cut her hair for her Lioness role
Jill Wagner may look a world away from her Hallmark days, but her new haircut has a powerful meaning for her both personally and professionally. Wagner underwent the transformation for her role in "Lioness," the Paramount+ series she pitched to Taylor Sheridan. While Sheridan created the show about female operatives within the CIA, the concept was developed by Wagner alongside her husband, David Lemanowicz, a former professional hockey player and U.S. Army major.
To play the role of Bobby, team leader for the Lioness program's Quick Reaction Force, Wagner and the team decided she should cut her hair. "I just got my hair CHOPPED and I can't tell you how liberating it was. I love it," she captioned a June 2022 Instagram video that documented the process. While cutting her hair was tied to the role, Wagner embraced the idea as a way to fight the beauty standards women are often submitted to and serve as an example for her daughters. "I want them to experience new things and know that their true worth isn't wrapped up in hair or what they drive or how much money they make," she added.
Wagner hasn't looked back since. But that doesn't mean she loves every aspect of having short hair. In a November 2025 TikTok video, she asked fans for tips on how to manage stubborn strands. "I have a love-hate relationship with my hair. The mullet is a serious power move, but I'm not gonna pretend like it doesn't have its issues. Shorthaired people... Help me out. Show me the way!" she wrote.