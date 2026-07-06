What Annette Bening's Dutton Ranch Co-Stars Say She's Like In Real Life
Annette Bening is a living legend, so it should come as no surprise that some of her "Dutton Ranch" colleagues were nervous about meeting her. However, the one thing everyone has to say about Bening as a co-star is that she's a joy to work with (if you listen carefully, you'll probably be able to hear her husband Warren Beatty saying, "Duh!").
"Yellowstone" stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly spoke on "CBS Mornings" in May 2026 about their experience working with the Oscar-nominated Bening, and they didn't hold back the praise. "It's being in a ring with a heavyweight, you know. She brings it and she makes you raise your game and I loved working with a powerful actress that's deeply in touch with her own humanity and her passion," Reilly gushed. Hauser was just as complimentary. "It's wonderful to work with somebody who, you know, each and every take is a totally different person ... she's playing on screen and taking risks, and it makes you feel alive," Hauser said. As for the on-screen couple's son, Finn Little also admitted to being in awe of Bening, though unfortunately in his case, that manifested as some major nerves. Speaking to People in June 2026, he recalled, "I don't know what it was. I had dry mouth or something." Either way, he added, "I had one line with her, and every single take I ... couldn't get it out."
Luckily, Little's on-screen love, Natalie Alyn Lind, channeled her own awe into take-home lessons. She told People, " ... she has taught me so much by not even saying anything. Just the way that she handles herself on set and the way that she's able to develop characters." All good things, then. However, there's more to Bening than her craft, and that's where things get even more heartwarming.
Annette Bening brings great vibes to the Dutton Ranch set
Annette Bening may be a pro actors look up to, but there's more to her than that, and one thing that comes across in her "Dutton Ranch" interviews is how laidback and fun she seems. And it turns out we're not just imagining it, because Finn Little confirmed that she was a blast to be around in real life at off-set cast events. "I really like Annette. She's fun to be around," he told People. Likewise, when Kelly Reilly told Cinema Blend about her relationship with Bening, she highlighted how much they enjoyed working together. In fact, Reilly shared that her nerves faded as she and Bening did their first scene.
That still wasn't all, though. During a joint interview with Cole Hauser for USA Today, Reilly said she loved how "inventive" Bening was while playing Beulah Jackson, and once again stressed that she'd had a great time shooting their scenes together. "It's not what I expected, and it was so much fun," Reilly said with a grin.
As for Bening, she's having a blast while making the show, too. As she shared during a May 2026 appearance on "CBS Mornings," "We're a team, and every day we show up together for each other — and it's also just a lot of fun!" she said. Well, given the rumblings of drama behind the scenes on the "Yellowstone" spinoff, we're thrilled to hear everyone is having a great time.