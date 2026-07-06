What Annette Bening's Dutton Ranch Co-Stars Say She's Like In Real Life

Annette Bening is a living legend, so it should come as no surprise that some of her "Dutton Ranch" colleagues were nervous about meeting her. However, the one thing everyone has to say about Bening as a co-star is that she's a joy to work with (if you listen carefully, you'll probably be able to hear her husband Warren Beatty saying, "Duh!").

"Yellowstone" stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly spoke on "CBS Mornings" in May 2026 about their experience working with the Oscar-nominated Bening, and they didn't hold back the praise. "It's being in a ring with a heavyweight, you know. She brings it and she makes you raise your game and I loved working with a powerful actress that's deeply in touch with her own humanity and her passion," Reilly gushed. Hauser was just as complimentary. "It's wonderful to work with somebody who, you know, each and every take is a totally different person ... she's playing on screen and taking risks, and it makes you feel alive," Hauser said. As for the on-screen couple's son, Finn Little also admitted to being in awe of Bening, though unfortunately in his case, that manifested as some major nerves. Speaking to People in June 2026, he recalled, "I don't know what it was. I had dry mouth or something." Either way, he added, "I had one line with her, and every single take I ... couldn't get it out."

Luckily, Little's on-screen love, Natalie Alyn Lind, channeled her own awe into take-home lessons. She told People, " ... she has taught me so much by not even saying anything. Just the way that she handles herself on set and the way that she's able to develop characters." All good things, then. However, there's more to Bening than her craft, and that's where things get even more heartwarming.