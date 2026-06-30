Taylor Sheridan Lifts The Lid On Kevin Costner & Confirms A Bitter Yellowstone Truth

Following Kevin Costner's unceremonious departure from "Yellowstone," there was plenty of chatter that he clashed with executives and series creator Taylor Sheridan. His character, John Dutton, was killed off when Part 2 of Season 5 aired in November 2024. Almost two years later, Sheridan addressed the rumored tension with Costner when he appeared on "The Bill Simmons Podcast." The creator of the hit Paramount series said that he never intended Dutton to stick around so long. "With 'Yellowstone,' Kevin was only supposed to be in the first three seasons," Sheridan said on the podcast, which aired on June 28.

As the seasons wore on, Sheridan said that Costner wanted to start filming his "Horizon" movie series, but Paramount had other plans. "The network was so scared of not having Kevin be a part of it," Sheridan said on the podcast. "Finally, Kevin hit a point where he said, 'I gotta do my own thing,'" he recalled. The "Yellowstone" creator shared that he would have had one of Dutton's sons take over responsibilities in the show. Sheridan thought extending Costner's time on the show narratively hurt the series. "Because we had to tread water for a bit there, and I think it was pretty evident," he added.

Before the John Dutton storyline was wrapped up, a report from Deadline circulated in February 2023 that Sheridan had clashed with Costner over the shooting schedule. It claimed Costner was limiting his availability. A few months later, a source speaking to The Hollywood Reporter refuted the claims. "Kevin's been unfairly portrayed in this thing. How can you schedule something when there are no scripts?" they told the outlet in June 2023. Later, there were plenty of signs that Costner was bitter about his "Yellowstone" exit.