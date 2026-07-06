Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Divorce Rumors: Why Their Haters Have It All Wrong

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for what amounts to an eternity in showbiz metrics. But their 30-year union hasn't protected them from divorce rumors. Social media users have used their public interactions to find fault in their marriage, arguing that their tendency to overshare must mean something is amiss. Others have also conjectured that Ripa and Consuelos' body language provides a window into the power imbalances within the marriage, with the former's success leading the latter to find other ways to be dominant. But Ripa and Consuelos continuously prove haters wrong.

When an anonymous source told Fauxmoi that a big TV couple was about to announce their divorce in 2021, Reddit users conjectured it had to be Ripa and Consuelos. After all, Ripa had just gotten a tattoo to mark her and Consuelos' 25th wedding anniversary, which many interpreted as a desperate sign. "Anytime a couple gets a tattoo about their relationship, it's over in T minus 4 months," a netizen argued. Another agreed, writing, "True, Tom Cruise [and] Nicole Kidman renewed their vows a few months before they spilt." But years have passed, and no news of divorce has emerged.

In fact, Consuelos joined Ripa's show as her co-host in 2023, showing they aren't afraid to see each other at both home and work. In May 2026, they celebrated their 30th anniversary, which Ripa marked with a heartfelt video showing some highlights of their long-lasting marriage. "360 months. 1,565 weeks. 10,957 days. 15,778,080 minutes and I'll be loving you always. Cheers to 30 years!" she captioned the Instagram post. They certainly look happy, and their marriage as strong as ever.