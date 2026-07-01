Mindy Kaling Drops 8-Word Comment That Won't Help B.J. Novak Romance Rumors

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's friendship has long been speculated to be something more. Their brief fling while working together on "The Office" seems to have inspired some truly wild rumors over the years, including the popular belief that Novak is actually the secret father of Kaling's children. This rumor, of course, has been dismissed (although the children's true father remains a mystery). Through it all, the two have remained best friends and supposedly nothing more, which might be far too rom-comy for the general public to handle (or believe).

While on the "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" podcast on June 30, 2026, Kaling went into detail about her early days in "The Office" writers' room. Kaling was the only woman in a writers' room full of men ahead in their careers, which narrowed her focus on work. "I really wanted to impress them," Kaling said on the podcast. "I really wanted to date some of them. And I was varying degrees of successful in those pursuits." Among these men was B.J. Novak, whom she began dating on and off in 2004. A decades-long friendship followed, but her eight-word comment about wanting to date her co-workers might shed light on where exactly this tight-knit friendship stemmed from: attraction.