There Are So Many Weird Things About Mindy Kaling And BJ Novak's Relationship

Romance gossip comes and goes in Hollywood, but the relationship between Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak is the gift that keeps on giving. For two decades, the former "The Office" colleagues have had us guessing about their status. But in their defense, they might not even know it themselves. Their relationship has so many strange aspects to it that the public has been captivated by its mystery throughout the years.

Novak and Kaling were previously a couple, and then they weren't a couple anymore, but they also weren't not a couple. Despite the unclarity, "The Mindy Project" stars remain steadfast in their loyalty to each other all these years later. When Kaling received her star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2025, Novak was the one who gave a speech in her honor — and called her his "soup-snake," which is "The Office" lingo for soulmate. "You'd be on the walk of talent if they had one," he added. "You'd be on the walk of friendship. You'd be on the walk of compassionate parenthood, but let's face it, all of these would be terrible field trips," he said.

In her speech, Kaling addressed his role in her life. "[He's an] important and integral part of my family," she said, according to People. A few days later, the non-couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party, raising eyebrows for being rather cozy with each other. The exes-turned-friends-turned-family have captured our attention for a long time — and it seemingly won't stop anytime soon.