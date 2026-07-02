Taylor Swift's Wedding Gives Billionaire Michael Rubin A Major Ego Check
Michael Rubin seems to be under the impression that guests would have a difficult time choosing between his party and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding this Fourth of July weekend. The Fanatics founder and CEO is known for the star-studded White Party, which he holds every year during the holiday weekend. However, he was forced to alter his plans as New York City makes room for a much bigger party in town. While the billionaire has hosted major celebrities at the bash in the past, his White Party simply cannot compete with the wedding of the year.
Rubin changed the date of his party to Wednesday, July 1, which happened to be the day before Swift and Kelce's wedding festivities reportedly kicked off in the Big Apple. Rubin claims this change had nothing to do with avoiding the stars' big day, though. "We were debating the dates. We were certainly aware of that date, but we didn't change it because of that date," he told People. "But we were aware of that date and we didn't want to have people have to choose. People come to the White Party no matter when we do it... The White Party is going to be spectacular."
Many netizens found the notion laughable. "Laugh out loud funny he thinks people would have had a hard time choosing between the two events. Rule of thumb. When you move your event that tells you what event people were choosing," Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy posted to X. "Hard choice between the two events? Apparently not. Moving your event is a pretty strong market survey," another X user pointed out. While there are many far-fetched rumors about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding we're not falling for, Rubin's claims may need a spot on that list.
Michael Rubin named his among New York's biggest July events
Michael Rubin may have had to move the date of his White Party in the Hamptons, but he is still looking forward to a memorable July 2026 in the Big Apple. "I'll tell you one thing. I think the stars are going to be in New York from July 1 till July 19. New York's never seen anything like this," he told People. Despite his ego finally being checked after being forced to take a backseat to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, Rubin still lists his among the biggest events taking place in the city.
"You've got the White Party, the best party in the world, followed by [Swift's] wedding a few days later, followed by Fanatics Fest. Oh, and this little thing called the World Cup, which has the finale here in New York," he said. One major New York City event he skipped over? America 250, where the Times Square ball will drop eight times to celebrate the nation's biggest Fourth of July to date.
Rubin expects a massive Fanatics Fest turnout from July 16-19 due to the World Cup Finals, as the presser will be held during the event. "What's going to make this year so special is it's in the middle of the World Cup Final. You have the biggest stars in the world descending to Fanatics Fest... it's just going to be absolutely spectacular," he said. But first, celebrities will be flocking to Madison Square Garden for a memorable wedding, though Rubin is likely one of the celebs we bet hasn't landed an invite to Swift's wedding. (The mystery of Blake Lively's invite (or non-invite) to Swift's wedding also hangs in the balance.)