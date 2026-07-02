Taylor Swift's Wedding Gives Billionaire Michael Rubin A Major Ego Check

Michael Rubin seems to be under the impression that guests would have a difficult time choosing between his party and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding this Fourth of July weekend. The Fanatics founder and CEO is known for the star-studded White Party, which he holds every year during the holiday weekend. However, he was forced to alter his plans as New York City makes room for a much bigger party in town. While the billionaire has hosted major celebrities at the bash in the past, his White Party simply cannot compete with the wedding of the year.

Rubin changed the date of his party to Wednesday, July 1, which happened to be the day before Swift and Kelce's wedding festivities reportedly kicked off in the Big Apple. Rubin claims this change had nothing to do with avoiding the stars' big day, though. "We were debating the dates. We were certainly aware of that date, but we didn't change it because of that date," he told People. "But we were aware of that date and we didn't want to have people have to choose. People come to the White Party no matter when we do it... The White Party is going to be spectacular."

Many netizens found the notion laughable. "Laugh out loud funny he thinks people would have had a hard time choosing between the two events. Rule of thumb. When you move your event that tells you what event people were choosing," Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy posted to X. "Hard choice between the two events? Apparently not. Moving your event is a pretty strong market survey," another X user pointed out. While there are many far-fetched rumors about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding we're not falling for, Rubin's claims may need a spot on that list.