Joan Collins Had Sizeable Age Gaps Through Her Several Marriages
Joan Collins has had a number of big age gaps in her marriages, but she's not oblivious to that. In fact, she's poked fun at it in the past (and for the record, she and her current, youngest husband are doing just fine).
It's not exactly an untold truth that Collins has been married five times. Like we said, she's found the humor in it, and some may recall her joking on "The Graham Norton Show" that the queen of serial marriages, Elizabeth Taylor, once sent a card to playfully gloat that in the divorce stakes, "I'm still ahead by three!" She's also found humor in the fact that most of her marriages have had a very big age disparity. Collins memorably quipped on "Loose Women" that while she'd been the much-younger bride in her first marriage (she had just turned 19 when she wed Maxwell Reed, who was 33), over the years she balanced out. But then she went on to have much younger husbands. Sure enough, her second husband, Anthony Newley, was just three years older than her when she married him at 27, and though she was older than her third husband, Ron Kass, there were just two years between them. However, her fourth husband, Peter Holm, was 14 years her junior, and her fifth, Peter Gibson, is famously more than 30 years younger than her.
All that said, don't count on Collins to have anything bad to say about age-gap relationships. After all, while two of hers didn't work out, her longest-lasting relationship has been with the youngest of them, and as she's said on a number of occasions, Gibson is the true love of her life.
Joan Collins would never be with a man her own age
After more than 20 years married, it's safe to say Joan Collins' relationship with Percy Gibson is rock-solid. And, according to the "Dynasty" icon, that's not in spite of their 32-year age gap. Far from it, she told The Sunday Times, "Thank G-d I married somebody 30 years younger than me. I couldn't bear to be married to someone my own age."
Of course, Collins has previously told Fox News Digital that she thinks of age as nothing more than a number, and it's worth noting that her bigger concern with an older man (or even someone closer in age to her) was that he wouldn't have as much energy as she does. In a 2021 appearance on "The Jonathan Ross Show," she pointed out, "I'm very full of life and I have a lot of energy, and I need somebody to keep up with me. And I don't think somebody at my age would be able to keep up with me, frankly. Sorry." There's our unbothered queen. In fact, if not for the fact that Collins is so in love with Gibson, he may even need to watch his step. After all, in her book "Behind The Shoulder Pads: Tales I Tell My Friends," she even joked, "Percy often admits that I can wear him out!" (via Fox News Digital). Well, her late mother might not have been surprised to hear that. After all, Collins also told Fox News Digital, "My mother used to say that I never kept still when I was a child. I used to do five different things at once."
Well, we're glad Collins finally found someone who keeps up with her lifelong joie de vivre (for the most part, anyway).