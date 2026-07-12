Joan Collins Had Sizeable Age Gaps Through Her Several Marriages

Joan Collins has had a number of big age gaps in her marriages, but she's not oblivious to that. In fact, she's poked fun at it in the past (and for the record, she and her current, youngest husband are doing just fine).

It's not exactly an untold truth that Collins has been married five times. Like we said, she's found the humor in it, and some may recall her joking on "The Graham Norton Show" that the queen of serial marriages, Elizabeth Taylor, once sent a card to playfully gloat that in the divorce stakes, "I'm still ahead by three!" She's also found humor in the fact that most of her marriages have had a very big age disparity. Collins memorably quipped on "Loose Women" that while she'd been the much-younger bride in her first marriage (she had just turned 19 when she wed Maxwell Reed, who was 33), over the years she balanced out. But then she went on to have much younger husbands. Sure enough, her second husband, Anthony Newley, was just three years older than her when she married him at 27, and though she was older than her third husband, Ron Kass, there were just two years between them. However, her fourth husband, Peter Holm, was 14 years her junior, and her fifth, Peter Gibson, is famously more than 30 years younger than her.

All that said, don't count on Collins to have anything bad to say about age-gap relationships. After all, while two of hers didn't work out, her longest-lasting relationship has been with the youngest of them, and as she's said on a number of occasions, Gibson is the true love of her life.