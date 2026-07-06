The Worst-Dressed News Personalities Of 2026 (So Far)... Because Even Pros Have Bad Days
Dressing for the news desk is all about striking a delicate balance between looking professional while still staying true to your own personal style. As an anchor, you want to look sharp but not too stuffy, polished but not boring. Still, sometimes, getting it right can be surprisingly tricky. The general consensus is to wear clothes that fit and to avoid unnecessary distractions. "I think when you have too many patterns people are distracted. It's one thing to get your attention, it's another when the outfit is louder than you are," as Fox 5's "Good Day New York" anchor Rosanna Scotto opined to Variety, in 2016, about dressing the part. Modesty is also important.
"The super tight, low-cut sleeveless dresses I see on TV news I always feel are more appropriate for a cocktail party," the legendary Katie Couric pointed out to Allure in 2017. She elaborated, "I don't want to sound like [Saturday Night Live's] Church Lady, but a little goes a long way." However, just like regular Hollywood celebrities, no news personality is ever marked completely safe from the occasional fashion blunder despite years, or even decades, of experience. In 2026, several anchors found themselves on our worst-dressed list after serving up unfortunate fashion fails, proving that even the most seasoned of broadcasters can have an off day, too.
Kaitlan Collins looked like she was on her way to brunch
On the one hand, we think Kaitlan Collins has great style; on the other, this outfit was simply not it. While capturing some White House coverage in May, the CNN news anchor paired a brown sleeveless top with a red polka dot skirt while carrying a matching suit jacket on her arm. The color combination, while striking, was better suited for a Sunday brunch with her girls than an official White House assignment. She at least had the good sense to keep the rest of her look understated — Collins accessorized with dainty jewelry and nude slingback heels, while sporting a reliably sleek blowout and soft makeup.
Savannah Guthrie's super-bright outfit clashed next to a low-key Jimmy Fallon
Longtime "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie may be considered NBC's reigning morning show queen, but there's nothing about her style that screams regal. In May, she was joined by late-night host Jimmy Fallon to announce a new game show inspired by The New York Times' popular word game "Wordle." For the segment, Guthrie stood out in a bright neon top with an asymmetrical plaid skirt to match. She sat smiling next to Fallon, who chose a relatively simple look consisting of a blue collared shirt and jeans. Perhaps they should've coordinated their looks before going live because this is kind of hurting our eyes.
Ainsley Earhardt went a bit too heavy on the fake tan (again)
Ainsley Earhardt can't seem to stop murdering our eyeballs with a fashion trend she just can't quit. In February, she took to Instagram to share some photos from a Lenten "Fox & Friends" episode featuring the Fox News host in an outfit that even her killer legs couldn't salvage. Sitting between co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones (left), Earhardt looked even more tanned than usual in her form-fitting, long-sleeved, mustard yellow dress. Between this and her dated blazers, it might be time to rethink and refresh her wardrobe.
Dana Perino's leather look didn't really mesh well
Dana Perino previously landed on our list of the worst-dressed news personalities of 2024, and sadly, here she is again on our roundup of 2026's worst fashion moments from news anchors thus far. While promoting her new novel "Purple State," in March, the longtime Fox News anchor wore a black leather jacket over a white camisole and brown leather trousers. The jacket looked especially tacky and didn't really feel cohesive with the rest of her outfit. Thankfully, most of Perino's followers were too busy talking about her new book to even really notice her look.
Gayle King's jeans weren't the most comfortable choice for a lengthy podcast interview
CBS News anchor Gayle King has been in the game long enough to know how to dress for TV, but even she doesn't always get it right. For her May appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, during which King spilled the tea on her husband's affair, the "CBS Mornings" co-host sported a long-sleeved top with an almost off-the-shoulder neckline alongside high-waisted jeans that extended from her hips to her waist, forming a kind of corset. The jeans were an odd choice for King, who normally sticks to form-fitting dresses and chic, tailored pantsuits. Although, we're not going to lie: She pulled them off better than we expected.
Laura Ingraham's outfit was a little too conservative
In February, Fox News host Laura Ingraham visited her alma mater, Dartmouth College, to speak at an open forum Q&A hosted by the Dartmouth Political Union regarding her college years and ongoing support of the Trump administration. On social media, the news anchor thanked the organization for putting up the event while giving her followers a glimpse at her outfit. She wore a black blazer over a teal sleeveless top with a scoop neck and matching black trousers. While perfectly appropriate, the look came across as dowdy and dated rather than sophisticated and chic. Perhaps a simple LBD would've worked better?