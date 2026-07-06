The Worst-Dressed News Personalities Of 2026 (So Far)... Because Even Pros Have Bad Days

Dressing for the news desk is all about striking a delicate balance between looking professional while still staying true to your own personal style. As an anchor, you want to look sharp but not too stuffy, polished but not boring. Still, sometimes, getting it right can be surprisingly tricky. The general consensus is to wear clothes that fit and to avoid unnecessary distractions. "I think when you have too many patterns people are distracted. It's one thing to get your attention, it's another when the outfit is louder than you are," as Fox 5's "Good Day New York" anchor Rosanna Scotto opined to Variety, in 2016, about dressing the part. Modesty is also important.

"The super tight, low-cut sleeveless dresses I see on TV news I always feel are more appropriate for a cocktail party," the legendary Katie Couric pointed out to Allure in 2017. She elaborated, "I don't want to sound like [Saturday Night Live's] Church Lady, but a little goes a long way." However, just like regular Hollywood celebrities, no news personality is ever marked completely safe from the occasional fashion blunder despite years, or even decades, of experience. In 2026, several anchors found themselves on our worst-dressed list after serving up unfortunate fashion fails, proving that even the most seasoned of broadcasters can have an off day, too.