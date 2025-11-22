Ainsley Earhardt Has Legs For Days But They Couldn't Save Her From These Awful Outfits

During her time as a host on "Fox & Friends," Ainsley Earhardt has never been shy about showing off her legs. The TV host, who has been dubbed "Barbie" for her blond hair and ever-present glowing smile, has often worn dresses on-air. Earhardt is comfortable in form-fitting ensembles that have eye-catching colors. To promote the upcoming Kentucky Derby in May 2025, she wore a bright red sleeveless dress with a scooped neckline. The head-turning number showcased her legs as she sat on "Fox & Friends" set's curvy couch and wore an oversized hat as homage to the Derby.

On a "Fox & Friends" episode from the previous October, Earhardt wore a body-hugging dress while promoting her children's book "I'm So Glad You Were Born." She chose a stylish dark purple piece that was sleeveless with a high neckline. Not only did it conform to her figure, but the skirt had a high slit that further accentuated her tanned legs. Earhardt's penchant for tight dresses that show her legs for days has seemingly only intensified over time. In May 2025, she wore an emerald green minidress while hosting an outdoor segment with an AAA employee. Earhardt's dress gave viewers an eyeful of her legs as she attempted to aid the AAA rep in changing a tire.

These are some examples of Earhardt's fashion choices working in her favor, but there have also been multiple sartorial misfires for the Fox News personality that even her killer legs couldn't save.