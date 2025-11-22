Ainsley Earhardt Has Legs For Days But They Couldn't Save Her From These Awful Outfits
During her time as a host on "Fox & Friends," Ainsley Earhardt has never been shy about showing off her legs. The TV host, who has been dubbed "Barbie" for her blond hair and ever-present glowing smile, has often worn dresses on-air. Earhardt is comfortable in form-fitting ensembles that have eye-catching colors. To promote the upcoming Kentucky Derby in May 2025, she wore a bright red sleeveless dress with a scooped neckline. The head-turning number showcased her legs as she sat on "Fox & Friends" set's curvy couch and wore an oversized hat as homage to the Derby.
On a "Fox & Friends" episode from the previous October, Earhardt wore a body-hugging dress while promoting her children's book "I'm So Glad You Were Born." She chose a stylish dark purple piece that was sleeveless with a high neckline. Not only did it conform to her figure, but the skirt had a high slit that further accentuated her tanned legs. Earhardt's penchant for tight dresses that show her legs for days has seemingly only intensified over time. In May 2025, she wore an emerald green minidress while hosting an outdoor segment with an AAA employee. Earhardt's dress gave viewers an eyeful of her legs as she attempted to aid the AAA rep in changing a tire.
These are some examples of Earhardt's fashion choices working in her favor, but there have also been multiple sartorial misfires for the Fox News personality that even her killer legs couldn't save.
An ill-fitting shirt dress
Ainsley Earhardt showed off her lethal legs in a super short dress on a May 2025 "Fox & Friends" episode. Leading up to the Indianapolis 500, the TV personality and her co-hosts were out at Fox Square among cars that would be featured in the race. Opting for an impossibly short red shirt dress, Earhardt treated fans to an eyeful of her stems. It was deceptively revealing, with long sleeves, a high collar, and a hemline that was nearly six inches above her knees. The tacky number was more shirt than dress, with bulky buttons running up the middle and shoulder-padded sleeves that ran too short for her arms.
Her pink dress with odd cutouts
One of the most inappropriate outfits Ainsley Earhardt wore on "Fox & Friends" came in July 2018 when she and her co-hosts interviewed Rep. Jim Jordan. While sitting down with the politician on the curved couch, Earhardt sported a cerise dress that clung tightly to her figure. Not only did the piece wrap around her midsection, but it had a cutout on the chest area that helped to showcase her assets. While Earhardt's hemline hiked up when she sat down, what made her look really eye-catching — besides highlighting her curves — were the star-shaped earrings dangling from her ears.
A ruffled skirt that failed twice
When Rob Gronkowski and his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model girlfriend, Camille Kostek, appeared on "Fox & Friends" in October 2023, Ainsley Earhardt wore a tight-fitting ensemble for the visit. She paired a black sweater with a crimson skirt that had a ruffle protruding, completing the look with black high heels. The skirt fit fine, and was a solid color combo with her sweater, but the ruffle was an eyesore. No one must have mentioned that to Earhardt, as the ruffled red number was something she had also worn on the air two years earlier.
Her hot pink blazer was a hot mess
In July 2025, Ainsley Earhardt was back on the curved couch with her "Fox & Friends" co-hosts and guest, this time in a body-hugging white minidress. She posed with her toned legs crossed and her left hand folded over her knee, which showed off her engagement ring from fiancé Sean Hannity. The dress was suitable for a hot summer month, but Earhardt paired it with a hot pink jacket that was obscenely bright. Besides the color scheme, the piece had frayed fringe and large silver buttons running up the sides. The blazer was a style blemish as she squeezed between men wearing dark-colored suits.
Ainsley Earhardt's mismatched granny fabrics
Contestants from "Farmer Wants a Wife" visited "Fox & Friends" in March 2025, and Ainsley Earhardt dutifully posed for a snap alongside the reality show members, who all donned cowboy hats. She opted for a tight red sweater with silver buttons that accentuated her curves. Earhardt was a month late for a Valentine's Day-themed ensemble, as she paired a mismatched thick wool skirt with the top. Not only did the white and cherry red skirt clash with the top, but the outfit's material gave off grandma vibes.
Her red dress with ruffled shoulders
Scarlet-colored outfits have been a red flag in Ainsley Earhardt's wardrobe for many years. She rocked a red dress on set in November 2019 that seemed to be a stylish choice at a glance, but didn't hold up under scrutiny. The number had full sleeves and a turtleneck, which was a solid option for the colder weather. Looking closer, fans would have seen the ruffled cuffs on the sleeves and observed that the skirt's hemline was also ruffled. Feathers of amateur fashionistas would have been ruffled even further when they noticed that Earhardt's dress also inexplicably had shoulder ruffles.
Ainsley Earhardt's bulky fuchsia 'fit
Ainsley Earhardt earned praise from fans for her killer legs when she posted a pic from the set of "Fox & Friends" to Instagram in November 2019. Those thirsty followers may have been too hypnotized to notice the fuchsia dress she chose was ill-fitting. Besides ostentatious coloring and a short skirt, the piece had full sleeves and a high neckline. Even though it flaunted Earhardt's legs, the dress had an unflattering fit, as it featured billowy sleeves and gave the photogenic TV host a bulky appearance.