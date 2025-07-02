Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt's Most Inappropriate Outfits Ever
Ainsley Earhardt is known on "Fox & Friends" for her infectious Southern personality — and for being unafraid to give a glimpse of her fit figure. Whether the cameras are rolling or not, the news anchor seemingly always has her hair and makeup done. That has earned her the moniker of "Barbie," but Earhardt has not rejected the label. "I enjoy makeup and having someone who does my hair. What female wouldn't?" she said in an interview with Elle in August 2018.
Part of that "Barbie" label comes with how put-together Earhardt's outfits are. She will sometimes wear a stylish pantsuit, but Earhardt often shows off her legs in tight minidresses on set. Despite the shortened hemline, these are usually fairly modest numbers, but the Fox broadcaster is known to show off the goods from time to time.
Such was the case in December 2024, when Earhardt showed skin at the Patriot Awards. She chose a strapless number, and the bandeau went low down her chest. Unlike her typical on-air look, this white and silvery number had a full-length skirt. The piece had a relaxed fit, but came in around her waist to help show off her figure. Earhardt had her hair parted to the side, and she accessorized with gold bracelets and a small clutch. She looked stunning posing next to her fiancé, Sean Hannity, on the red carpet of the awards event. That outfit may have flattered her curves, but it wasn't even among Earhardt's most inappropriate looks.
Her skintight inauguration dress
The inauguration of Donald Trump was a joyous time for Fox News, and Ainsley Earhardt celebrated by wearing a skin-baring red dress to the festivities. Following a celebratory weekend in Washington, D.C. in January, the news anchor uploaded an Instagram carousel, and her outfit in the opening slides was one of her most revealing yet. She rocked a skin-tight red dress that was partially off-the-shoulder with a low-cut neckline, which flaunted her assets. Earhardt posed alongside fellow "Fox & Friends" hosts — and beau Sean Hannity — in multiple snaps as she wore the form-fitting dress that clung tightly to her frame. It had a full-length skirt that reached the floor, but her figure was on full display as the spicy red number silhouetted her figure.
Busty low-cut green dress
Back in August 2018, Ainsley Earhardt wore a busty outfit we doubt she'd wear today. She reposted an Instagram photo where she posed next to her "Fox & Friends" co-hosts. Earhardt sported a surprisingly provocative number, as she donned a green minidress. The piece had a faux-wrap look, which caused it to cling on one side, coming down from the top of the dress, and cinch at the waist on the other side. Her dress had a scoop neckline that came down fairly deep, and thick shoulder straps. As mentioned, those straps wrapped tightly around her body, so they only further embellished her chest. When she posted a pic to Instagram, her comment section was predictably flooded with thirsty replies.
Showing curves on the curvy couch
Only a month before wearing one of her bustier looks, Ainsley Earhardt broke out another revealing dress in July 2018. She opted for a rose-pink dress that day on Fox. This had a cutout in the chest with the top piece running along her clavicle and exposing skin underneath. "The Light Within Me" author had her hair parted with one side brushed back, and the other in a loose curl, which helped showcase the top portion of her dress. As per usual, Earhardt posted a photo with her co-hosts as they sat on the set's curvy couch. This position further accentuated the pink dress as it stuck to her midsection and lifted the hemline to show off her legs.
Flaunting assets in a low-cut number
It may have been winter in January 2020, but Ainsley Earhardt busted out a seasonally spicy look. On "Fox & Friends" that day, she chose a plum-colored dress that clung tightly to her body. The piece had a plunging neckline and three-quarter length sleeves, and a miniskirt. Earhardt shared two posts to Instagram, which showcased the outfit, and she was seated on the show's curvy couch, which helped to give an eyeful of her legs. The top of the dress, however, was what really drove the number to inappropriate, as not only did it have a deep cut neckline, but it clutched so tightly that her assets were highlighted.
Another body-hugging minidress
The pastel shades were put away in October 2019 when Ainsley Earhardt decided to rock an ice princess look. She sported a bright white minidress that hugged her body. The piece was sleeveless with a half turtleneck and an asymmetrical scarf that poured out of her collar and flowed down the left side of Earhardt's body. That was a rare occasion for the Fox personality to have her hair styled back, as her white dress blended in with the set's curvy couch. At a glance, the dress may have appeared conservative, but shots from the side showed just how unworldly tight the outfit was. This, of course, only brought more attention to Earhardt's curves.
Showing serious leg
The previous year, Ainsley Earhardt busted out a different white dress that was head-turning. In May 2018, the "Fox & Friends" host wore a tiny minidress that offered viewers an eyeful of her figure. This piece had the requisite high hemline and split crew neckline that was deep cut. It had a sleeveless top, and the material around her chest stuck tightly to her body. She completed the look with earrings and a pair of nude-colored heels that were visible as Earhardt showed a generous amount of leg sitting down next to her morning television co-stars.