Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt's Most Inappropriate Outfits Ever

Ainsley Earhardt is known on "Fox & Friends" for her infectious Southern personality — and for being unafraid to give a glimpse of her fit figure. Whether the cameras are rolling or not, the news anchor seemingly always has her hair and makeup done. That has earned her the moniker of "Barbie," but Earhardt has not rejected the label. "I enjoy makeup and having someone who does my hair. What female wouldn't?" she said in an interview with Elle in August 2018.

Part of that "Barbie" label comes with how put-together Earhardt's outfits are. She will sometimes wear a stylish pantsuit, but Earhardt often shows off her legs in tight minidresses on set. Despite the shortened hemline, these are usually fairly modest numbers, but the Fox broadcaster is known to show off the goods from time to time.

Such was the case in December 2024, when Earhardt showed skin at the Patriot Awards. She chose a strapless number, and the bandeau went low down her chest. Unlike her typical on-air look, this white and silvery number had a full-length skirt. The piece had a relaxed fit, but came in around her waist to help show off her figure. Earhardt had her hair parted to the side, and she accessorized with gold bracelets and a small clutch. She looked stunning posing next to her fiancé, Sean Hannity, on the red carpet of the awards event. That outfit may have flattered her curves, but it wasn't even among Earhardt's most inappropriate looks.

