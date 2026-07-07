Was JLo Really One Of The Worst-Dressed At Taylor Swift's Wedding, Or Did Her Team Fail Her?
Amid all the hubbub about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, Jennifer Lopez managed to steal a bit of the spotlight with her chosen attire. The actor and singer pulled up to Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026, in a black, drop-waist gown featuring a velvet bodice and a voluminous skirt made of shiny synthetic fabric. She then took to Instagram to share a closer look at her outfit. Unfortunately, the comments from Lopez's millions of followers were decidedly mixed. Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the "Office Romance" star paired her Bach Mai gown with a diamond-encrusted necklace, a black clutch, and a pair of peep-toe platforms. Her hair was pulled back in a slick bun and secured with a thick black headband.
Those who were tired of seeing Lopez in the same silhouette and styling found the choice quite refreshing. "I love that it's a different look," one impressed user wrote on Reddit. "Jenny from the Block usually is all out. This is beautiful, fits like a glove and is a stand out without shadowing the bride." Another gushed, "I love this and love the minimal polished styling with great makeup and clean pulled back hair and just the necklace as a focal point."
But then, there were plenty of others who thought Lopez had one of the biggest fashion flops at Swift and Kelce's wedding. Unfortunately, her team might have unintentionally set the A-lister up for criticism by choosing to share an unflattering pic of Lopez in her outfit. As as one X user quipped, "For a second there I thought she was taking the garbage out." Another agreed with the sentiment, adding, "She does look like she's taking the bins out..."
Why was Jennifer Lopez at Taylor Swift's wedding?
Jennifer Lopez was among the 1,000 guests who made their way to New York City over the big July 4 weekend to witness the most anticipated celebrity wedding of the year. The ceremony was reportedly officiated by none other than Adam Sandler, which we'd never have guessed in a million years, but somehow made total sense. Likewise, Jennifer Lopez's invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's nuptials may not have been the most obvious choice, but it wasn't that random either. The two pop stars have known each other since at least 2013, when they performed live at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as part of Swift's "Red Tour."
Lopez considers herself to be a true Swiftie, while the "cardigan" hitmaker has described the "Selena" star as a living legend. "To me, you embody the kind of woman that seems to really figured out a way to have it all," Swift enthused in a message congratulating JLo on her Billboard Icon of the Year Award, in 2014 (via YouTube). The two women were even rumored to be working on a collaboration, which Swift later clarified wasn't exactly the case. Then, in 2024, the Grammy winner reportedly turned down a cameo appearance in Lopez's documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," purportedly due to her busy touring schedule.
However, the "Play" hitmaker seemed to take it all in stride. "I don't wanna force anybody to do this who doesn't go, 'This is gonna be fun,'" Lopez reasoned in the doc (via Us Weekly). "People are scared. Scared to put themselves out there. I get it." Regardless of what fans may have thought of her unusual wedding ensemble, Lopez was clearly feeling herself.