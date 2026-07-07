Savannah Guthrie Segment Sparks Furious Finger-Pointing With Today Viewers

Producers on the "Today" show came under fire when Savannah Guthrie was used to report on a story about a missing elderly person. As viewers know, Savannah's mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since early February, with the NBC anchor's family receiving ransom notes from people claiming to be her kidnappers. While the search for her mother carried on, Savannah returned to work. On July 6, "Today" posted a clip to its TikTok page that showed Savannah reporting on a man in Florida who had gone missing. "70-Year-Old Man Rescued After Going Missing for a Week," was the text over the since-deleted video.

Now why would they make her report on this story?!? pic.twitter.com/kZY584NYY9 — jill (@stevienicks420) July 7, 2026

A screenshot of the segment was posted on X, and it sparked a strong reaction from fans. "Now why would they make her report on this story?!?" a user wrote alongside the screengrab. Some viewers believed it was cruel to have the anchor report the story while Savannah's agonizing search for Nancy continued. "Bosses really out here assigning 'missing elderly' stories like it's not your own mom missing. Heartless," one wrote. "Zero empathy from the producers," another added. The post not only triggered backlash, but a debate, as some believed producers were free of blame. "It's her job ... should she also not report on any story that involves a mother?" one person asked.

The strong online reaction to seeing her report on another missing persons story came only weeks after Savannah reacted to the most crushing update on Nancy's case. On June 22, NBC News reported that a note received from Nancy's kidnappers on February 6 indicated that she had died. "I want to just take the opportunity to ask people, to really to beg people to come forward," Savannah said on-air on "Today" at the time. Previously, she spoke about returning to work amid the crisis.