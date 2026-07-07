Savannah Guthrie Segment Sparks Furious Finger-Pointing With Today Viewers
Producers on the "Today" show came under fire when Savannah Guthrie was used to report on a story about a missing elderly person. As viewers know, Savannah's mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since early February, with the NBC anchor's family receiving ransom notes from people claiming to be her kidnappers. While the search for her mother carried on, Savannah returned to work. On July 6, "Today" posted a clip to its TikTok page that showed Savannah reporting on a man in Florida who had gone missing. "70-Year-Old Man Rescued After Going Missing for a Week," was the text over the since-deleted video.
Now why would they make her report on this story?!? pic.twitter.com/kZY584NYY9
— jill (@stevienicks420) July 7, 2026
A screenshot of the segment was posted on X, and it sparked a strong reaction from fans. "Now why would they make her report on this story?!?" a user wrote alongside the screengrab. Some viewers believed it was cruel to have the anchor report the story while Savannah's agonizing search for Nancy continued. "Bosses really out here assigning 'missing elderly' stories like it's not your own mom missing. Heartless," one wrote. "Zero empathy from the producers," another added. The post not only triggered backlash, but a debate, as some believed producers were free of blame. "It's her job ... should she also not report on any story that involves a mother?" one person asked.
The strong online reaction to seeing her report on another missing persons story came only weeks after Savannah reacted to the most crushing update on Nancy's case. On June 22, NBC News reported that a note received from Nancy's kidnappers on February 6 indicated that she had died. "I want to just take the opportunity to ask people, to really to beg people to come forward," Savannah said on-air on "Today" at the time. Previously, she spoke about returning to work amid the crisis.
Savannah Guthrie has shed plenty of tears
Seeing Savannah Guthrie still show up for broadcasts while Nancy Guthrie remained missing may have surprised some viewers. The "Today" host has opened up about the challenges of navigating her work life during a tumultuous time for her family. "I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home," Savannah said on "Today with Jenna and Sheinelle" on June 8. That soundbite may make it sound daunting, but the NBC personality mentioned why working has its benefits. "And I'm grateful to have good friends and to be able to come to such a beautiful and joyous and supportive place," Savannah said, adding that she wanted to be an example of perseverance for her kids.
Even though she felt comfortable and supported at work, Savannah had an early exit from a "Today" episode on May 6. She left mid-program, which forced co-host Craig Melvin to address her absence. "Savannah had to leave a little early. She will be right back here tomorrow," is all Melvin told the audience (via Page Six). Afterwards, a source spoke to Page Six and offered a bit of clarity on the abrupt departure. "[Savannah had] some sort of appointment, and her exit had nothing to do with her mom," they told the outlet.
While Savannah has maintained composure on-air, she has let her emotions show in social media posts. Taking to Instagram in February, 24 days after her mother had gone missing, Savannah posted a video recapping the toll the kidnapping took on her family. "And every hour, and minute, and second, and every long night has been agony since then," she said, fighting back tears. "We also know that she may be lost," Savannah added.