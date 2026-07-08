Ryan Paevey's Short-Lived General Hospital Return Leaves Fans Feeling Burned
Ryan Paevey's return to "General Hospital" didn't last as long as fans expected, and they are not happy. Paevey originally joined the "GH" family in 2013 and left five years later, after his character, Nathan West, was shockingly killed off. As expected, fans took Paevey's exit really hard at the time. Viewers perked up once more when Deadline announced that he'd be returning to the show in September 2025, likely playing a brand-new character. The character in question turned out to be Nathan's twin brother, Cassius, who was actually pretending to be his deceased brother. Unfortunately, fans' hopes were dashed again when Paevey wrapped up his latest stint on "GH" after Cassius "died" during a July 2026 episode.
After news of the star's latest exit from "General Hospital" exploded across social media, viewers were quick to share their anger. "What was the f***ing point?!" wrote one X fan. A second user agreed with that sentiment. "Why waste our time with him if he was only here 2 months, GH has en characters to keep bringing dead ones back," they wrote (although Paevey's arc actually lasted roughly 10 months). Offering a more balanced perspective, a third chimed in with, "Soaps have been around so long and many having the same characters for years. They have got to bring in new characters to facilitate some stories." They continued, "When legacy characters are in the middle of every story, fans complain. There is no pleasing everyone."
Losing a favorite character or actor from a project is never easy, but, as it turns out, Paevey's abbreviated return was always the plan.
Ryan Paevey's GH return was never gonna be long term
"General Hospital" fans may be upset that Ryan Paevey, who also famously ditched the Hallmark Channel in 2023, didn't stick around longer, but an extended storyline was never actually the plan for him. "GH" producer Frank Valentini confirmed as much while speaking with TV Insider. "Ryan's return was always planned as a short-term arc," he revealed in July 2026. "He did incredible work, and we loved having him back." And even though Paevey's character, Cassius, was presumed to have been killed, the last episode revealed that he was hidden away in a hospital. This means that producers could bring him back again if he was up for it. Fortunately, Valenti approves. "The door is always open for him to return," he added.
In the meantime, Paevey has been working on plenty of other things besides "General Hospital" (and Hallmark movies). "I've got a few films lined up for 2026, and I was just in Barbados for what is probably the most beautiful film I've ever shot," he shared with Woman's World in December 2025. Speaking on one of the projects, which appears to be the unreleased film "Shore Of Secrets," he said: "It's an adventure flick—think 'Indiana Jones' meets 'Romancing the Stone.' There's surfing in the film, so we saved that for the very end and it turned into a little vacation." He continued, "We just surfed for three days straight. It was awesome."