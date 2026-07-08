Ryan Paevey's Short-Lived General Hospital Return Leaves Fans Feeling Burned

Ryan Paevey's return to "General Hospital" didn't last as long as fans expected, and they are not happy. Paevey originally joined the "GH" family in 2013 and left five years later, after his character, Nathan West, was shockingly killed off. As expected, fans took Paevey's exit really hard at the time. Viewers perked up once more when Deadline announced that he'd be returning to the show in September 2025, likely playing a brand-new character. The character in question turned out to be Nathan's twin brother, Cassius, who was actually pretending to be his deceased brother. Unfortunately, fans' hopes were dashed again when Paevey wrapped up his latest stint on "GH" after Cassius "died" during a July 2026 episode.

After news of the star's latest exit from "General Hospital" exploded across social media, viewers were quick to share their anger. "What was the f***ing point?!" wrote one X fan. A second user agreed with that sentiment. "Why waste our time with him if he was only here 2 months, GH has en characters to keep bringing dead ones back," they wrote (although Paevey's arc actually lasted roughly 10 months). Offering a more balanced perspective, a third chimed in with, "Soaps have been around so long and many having the same characters for years. They have got to bring in new characters to facilitate some stories." They continued, "When legacy characters are in the middle of every story, fans complain. There is no pleasing everyone."

Losing a favorite character or actor from a project is never easy, but, as it turns out, Paevey's abbreviated return was always the plan.