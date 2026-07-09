What You Didn't Know About Ella Beatty, Annette Bening's Stunning Daughter
"Sometimes it's hard for me to let go and just remember, 'Oh, that's not my job anymore,'" Annette Bening told People about the four adult children she shares with fellow Hollywood superstar husband Warren Beatty. "They're all so different and they're all out there discovering themselves and their voices. We think we're there to teach them, and, of course, what we realize is that that they teach us everything."
Of course, one is becoming far more famous than the others. Indeed, Ella Beatty is fast establishing herself as the next big thing thanks to impressive performances on both the screen and stage, including the Broadway production "Appropriate," the Ryan Murphy anthology "Feud: Capote vs the Swans," and psychological thriller "If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You."
From potentially record-breaking appearances at the Academy Awards and close celebrity friendships to Shakespearean ambitions and reality TV guilty pleasures, here's a look at what else we know about the youngest of the Beatty/Bening clan.
Ella Beatty graced the Oscars in the womb
Could Ella Beatty be the actor to have appeared at the Academy Awards at the youngest age? After all, she was still in the womb when her heavily pregnant mother, Annette Bening, attended the 2000 ceremony as a best actress nominee for her performance in "American Beauty."
"So I remember that night and just the baby was moving so much because of the adrenaline that was coursing through my system," the latter told TODAY (via People) about the event that took place just weeks before Ella's birth. "My husband, Warren Beatty, got a big award that night, so that's one that I'm remembering," she added, referring to the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.
Ella continued to grace such high-profile events once she was born. In 2004, she joined her famous parents at the 27th Annual Kennedy Center Honors. And as a teenager, she showed up alongside them at the premiere of the drama, "20th Century Women."
She got to watch her parents falling in love
There aren't many people who can say they saw the exact moment their folks fell for each other. But thanks to the magic of cinema, Ella Beatty was able to witness such a spectacle decades on.
In 2024, Ella told "The Broadway Show" (via People) that she and her three older siblings, Stephen, Benjamin, and Isabel, had recently enjoyed a watch party of 1991's "Bugsy," the neo-noir starring their parents. And alongside the two leads, too. "It's so special to see your parents falling in love," Ella gushed. "Oh my gosh, how romantic!"
The "Feud" star revealed she was now making an effort to watch more of her parents' work, including "Reds," the 1981 historical epic that won Warren the Oscar for Best Director. "My dad is devastated every time I tell him I haven't seen a movie of his, so I definitely have more to go, but they're such fantastic performers and artists." Here's a look at the strange things about Bening and Beatty's marriage.
Ella wanted to act before she knew it was a job
As the daughter of two bona fide Hollywood legends, it was inevitable that Ella Beatty would pursue a career in the business they call show. "I think I knew I wanted to [be an actor] before I even knew it was a profession," she revealed during a 2025 chat with WWD.
Indeed, Ella, who made her screen debut playing Kerry Shea in the "Capote vs. The Swans" installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology "Feud," believes that it was always her destiny to follow in her parents' footsteps: "I certainly grew up so immersed in it and I saw it all the time...I don't remember a time where I wasn't playing make believe or pretending to be somebody else."
When asked which kind of acting she prefers, Ella, who was starring in the Broadway revival of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' "Appropriate" at the time, made sure she covered all bases. "I love doing theater — but there's something really individual and unique about doing TV and film too. Both are so specific and fun in their own capacity ..."
She attended one of America's most prestigious arts schools
Warren Beatty and Annette Bening both gained invaluable training before making it big in Hollywood, the former at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and the latter at San Francisco State University, where she graduated with a degree in Theatre Arts. And their youngest daughter understood the importance of honing your craft.
Indeed, in 2018, she was admitted to Juilliard, one of New York's most prestigious performing arts schools, with a 7% acceptance rate. Alongside her 17 classmates, Ella was guided by several esteemed names, including Moni Yakim, and appeared in productions such as "God's Ear," "Three Sisters," and "Bus Stop."
In an interview with British Vogue just a year after she'd graduated, the nepo baby revealed that her most invaluable acting masterclass actually came from her parents: "What I grew up learning was that you're supposed to be a vessel for a character. It's better if people know less about who you are."
Ella is close friends with Sarah Paulson
Ella Beatty got tongues wagging in 2026 when she showed up to the Tony Awards with an unexpected date: Sarah Paulson. The pair, who held each other's hands on the red carpet, had been pictured enjoying some downtime in New York shortly before the Met Gala. And with the latter's other half absent, the tabloids wonder whether the friendship they'd formed while appearing in the Broadway play "Appropriate" had evolved into something else.
Ella certainly couldn't speak more fondly of Paulson when she was interviewed by her co-star for Interview: "Sarah, the experience of working with you and doing a play with you every night, and then also having the love story of our friendship, was magical and singular," she gushed. "As an actress, the gift was very potent and special to me and I miss it."
And Paulson was similarly effusive in return. "The thing that comes to mind most clearly is self-possessed," she recalled about the first time they met during the audition process. The Ryan Murphy regular claimed she had no idea Beatty was a nepo baby, adding, "My interest in you, my estimation of you as a performer, had nothing to do with that."
She's proud to be a Beatty
As well as gushing over her friendship with Ella Beatty during their chat for Interview, Sarah Paulson used the opportunity to quiz her new BFF about her heritage, asking whether she'd distance herself from her famous father by adopting a different stage name. "No," came the succinct reply.
Luckily, Ella expanded on her answer, revealing that the idea had never even entered her head until she left New York's prestigious Juilliard School for the big wide world: "I do feel a kind of responsibility towards an artistic legacy that I don't feel ashamed of. I would hope that my work would be powerful enough to offer something specific. I'd hope that my work would be enough to make me separate, but I also understand why people do that."
In something of a backhanded compliment, Paulson also argued that a moniker change wouldn't have been strictly necessary in the modern age, anyway: "Your father was a great movie star, but in terms of the current knowledge that some young people have today, your name might not be synonymous immediately with one of the most important actors and directors to ever walk the planet." Here's a look at why Hollywood won't cast Warren Beatty anymore.
Ella was initially intimidated about working with Hugh Jackman
After starring alongside Sarah Paulson in "Appropriate" and Lily Rabe in "Ghost," Ella Beatty got the chance to perform with another major talent on the Broadway stage in 2025 when she was cast in "Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes." Indeed, the Juilliard graduate played a college student who begins a relationship with her older teacher, played by Hugh Jackman.
While being quizzed by Paulson for Interview, Beatty admitted that she was initially intimidated to work with such a household name. However, Jackman soon put her at ease: "... When we sat down to do the first reading of the play in the fall, it was so animated immediately that it became about the play very quickly."
Indeed, the Aussie appeared to have made quite the impression on Beatty, who stated that, despite his high profile, he is one of the most down-to-earth people she's ever met in the fame game: "He's the most generous, loving, open, kind, hardworking person. He's done so much musical theater, and you can see that in the way that he shows up to work...You can see that in his sensibility around learning lines."
She recognises her nepo baby privilege
As the daughter of Tinseltown greats, Ella Beatty was no doubt anticipating having to answer cries of nepotism from the moment she bagged her first acting role. In fact, during her interview with British Vogue, she felt compelled to bring the subject up herself.
"I totally acknowledge that there is an inherent privilege and exposure that comes from having well-known actors as parents," Ella said, publicly entering the nepo baby discourse in a manner that the likes of Kate Winslet and Sam Nivola could learn from. "And I really hope that I can offer something meaningful."
Ella went on to list three major life lessons she's learned from growing up in such a showbiz family: be punctual, be kind, and be attentive. "The actor that you are working with is the most important person in the room to you — listen to what they give you," she expanded on the latter rule her dad passed on from one of his former co-stars, Gene Hackman. Here's a closer look at Ella's evolution.
Ella was mentored by Tom Hollander
Although she'd graduated from one of America's most esteemed drama schools and been raised by two of modern Hollywood's greatest screen presences, Ella Beatty still felt a few butterflies when she showed up on set for her first TV role. Luckily, one of her more experienced co-stars helped her ease through the first day nerves.
Yes, Tom Hollander, who starred as Truman Capote in Ryan Murphy's "Feud," immediately showed the debutante the ropes, something she incredibly appreciated. "He came to my dressing room privately — not in front of anybody else," Beatty told British Vogue. "He didn't want to, I think, embarrass me or make me feel like a newbie."
The nepo baby, who played Capote's surrogate daughter Kerry O'Shea, went on to add, "He was like, 'Do you want to run lines? Do you want to talk about the scene? Do you want to talk to each other?' I think he had been tipped off that I was new, that I was jumping on a moving train." Hollander's words of wisdom obviously paid off. Murphy was so impressed with her performance that he cast her as the lead, Lizzie Borden, in the fourth chapter of another anthology, "Monster."
Her mom is her hero
Ella Beatty may have trained at New York's Juilliard, worked with everyone from Sarah Paulson to Hugh Jackman, and been mentored by Tom Hollander. But when it comes to her ultimate career inspiration, she looks a lot closer to home.
"My mommy is definitely my hero, as an actress and as a human being," Beatty told beauty site the bare magazine. Annette hasn't been afraid to express how much she admires her daughter, either. While guesting on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the "Being Julia" star revealed that she had no apprehension about watching Ella in her first Broadway production.
"I have a lot of confidence in her, because I've seen her work and she knows what she's doing," Bening said (via Yahoo! Entertainment) about Beatty assuming the role previously occupied by Elle Fanning in the revival of "Appropriate." "And it's not easy what she's doing, she's taking over a role, she's replacing somebody. She's ready, she's trained, and she's very hardworking, and I respect that about her." Here's what Bening's "Dutton Ranch" co-stars say she's like in real life.
She related to her breakthrough character
Ella Beatty's impressive performance as Kerry O'Shea in Ryan Murphy's "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" was no doubt helped by the fact that she could identify with the character on several levels, most notably, how it feels to indirectly live in the spotlight.
"Truman Capote introduced her to all these really interesting people," she explained to British Vogue about the woman, inspired by the writer's real-life surrogate daughter and mentee Kate Harrington, who she played for four episodes of the anthology. "I related to that kind of curiosity meets fear a little bit. You feel intimidated."
Beatty, who, of course, grew up in Hollywood thanks to her movie star parents, went on to explain, "You feel like you're the least interesting person in the room compared to these glamorous New York, Los Angeles people." She also acknowledged the unique situation in being "so grateful to be exposed to so many different, interesting types of people but feeling shy."
Ella is a Love Island obsessive
Ella Beatty may have been raised by two award-winning thespians, studied at Juilliard, and treaded the boards in several acclaimed stage productions. But that doesn't mean she isn't au fait with the trashier side of pop culture.
Indeed, in an interview with Broadway Direct, the nepo baby was asked what she would do with the extra time if she didn't need to sleep at night. "I sadly would be watching season 10 of 'Love Island UK,'" she admitted. "I wish I had a more interesting or quirky answer to give you, but I am nothing if not real!"
In fact, Beatty's fascination with the British version of the perma-tanned dating show is so strong that she's even prepared to undertake extra admin for it. "Maybe I'd make a Google Doc of the best slang that they use so that I could implement them into my daily life," she added. "Getting 'mugged off' has got to be my current favorite. Also, the insult 'k***head.'"
She wants to tackle Shakespeare
Having appeared on the Broadway stage in "Appropriate", shown up in Ryan Murphy's TV anthology "Feud," and graced the big screen in psychological thriller "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You," Ella Beatty's fledgling acting career has been anything but predictable. So what's next for the child of Hollywood royalty?
Well, in an interview with Theatrely, Beatty revealed that she'd like to delve deeper into the works of the world's greatest Bard: "I don't have a strong feeling about a genre, but I love Shakespeare. I think Shakespeare would be really fun. I feel open is the truth. I think that the next thing will be the right thing."
Of course, as her Juilliard classmates will already know, Beatty is no stranger to soliloquies and sonnets. She performed in several Shakespeare productions while attending the prestigious New York school, playing Julia in "The Two Gentlemen of Verona" and Helena in "All's Well That Ends Well." Here's a look at all four of Bening and Beatty's children.