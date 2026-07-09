What You Didn't Know About Ella Beatty, Annette Bening's Stunning Daughter

"Sometimes it's hard for me to let go and just remember, 'Oh, that's not my job anymore,'" Annette Bening told People about the four adult children she shares with fellow Hollywood superstar husband Warren Beatty. "They're all so different and they're all out there discovering themselves and their voices. We think we're there to teach them, and, of course, what we realize is that that they teach us everything."

Of course, one is becoming far more famous than the others. Indeed, Ella Beatty is fast establishing herself as the next big thing thanks to impressive performances on both the screen and stage, including the Broadway production "Appropriate," the Ryan Murphy anthology "Feud: Capote vs the Swans," and psychological thriller "If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You."

From potentially record-breaking appearances at the Academy Awards and close celebrity friendships to Shakespearean ambitions and reality TV guilty pleasures, here's a look at what else we know about the youngest of the Beatty/Bening clan.