Meet Ella Beatty: Annette Bening's Daughter And Her Gorgeous Evolution

Ella Beatty comes from a seriously famous family, and she certainly looks it. The youngest of Warren Beatty and Annette Bening's four children is a dead ringer for her aunt Shirley MacLaine (in other words, gorg). That said, she also looks a lot like both of her parents (make that triple gorg). However, good looks aren't the only thing that runs in this family.

Despite growing up surrounded by Hollywood icons, Ella only started working professionally after completing her studies (in addition to Juilliard, she also attended NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and did summer courses at RADA and LAMDA in London). Granted, she did attend the odd event with her parents as a youngster, giving fans of the dynasty a glimpse at the next generation. Even so, Warren had memorably stepped back from Hollywood after settling down with Bening, so he certainly wasn't rocking up to a different red carpet every day of the week. What's more, Ella's "Appropriate" stage co-star Sarah Paulson pointed out in a joint sit-down with Interview that it wasn't even common knowledge in the industry that she was Warren and Bening's daughter. "I had no idea who your parents were," she admitted. Paulson added that despite Warren being "one of the most important actors and directors to ever walk the planet," his name wasn't the most recognizable among younger generations. "If your last name were Bening, it might be a little different," she added of the "Dutton Ranch" star's more current visibility.

All that said, Ella has been able to slip under the radar for much of her life and carve out a name for herself in spite of what might have been an easy target for celebrity "nepo baby" accusations. And, though her professional resume is still relatively small, she has been involved in some very notable projects.