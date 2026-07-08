Shiloh Jolie, 20, Shows Off Fierce Piercing & It's Her Boldest Style Choice Yet
Shiloh Jolie made a low-key bold style choice while browsing a farmer's market. The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was photographed out in Los Angeles on July 5. At a glance, she was easy to miss, as Shiloh was dressed down in a gray hoodie with a graphic of the movie "Little Miss Sunshine" on the front. She also wore the hood of her sweatshirt up. Her dark hair was loosely tied back, but strands of her locks were visible. A close-up of the pic not only highlighted her stunning resemblance to Angelina — especially with the large pouty lips she inherited from her mom — but it showed off Shiloh's own sense of style as her lip ring was clearly displayed.
It may have been the most prominent glimpse of the piercing, but that was not the first time Shiloh was seen with her lip ring. In April, Shiloh showed off her dance moves when she appeared in the music video for "What's a Girl To Do" by K-pop singer Dayoung. A teaser for the track's visuals had both fans of the singer and of the burgeoning dancer buzzing online. The clip featured a close-up of Shiloh leaning back with her hair in braids. She accessorized with hoop earrings and the lip ring on her bottom lip. When the full video was released, Shiloh appeared in two scenes as a backup dancer to the Korean artist.
Many were surprised to see Angelina's daughter pulling off killer choreography in the video, including Dayoung's record label. "Even after filming, we had no idea she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and only found out by chance quite recently," a rep for Starship Entertainment told Maeil Business in April. Being a dancer has strongly influenced Shiloh's fashion sensibilities.
Hoodies have become Shiloh Jolie's uniform
Seeing Shiloh Jolie with a lip ring may have been a new look, but the farmer's market hoodie ensemble has become a calling card of sorts. While Shiloh's style has changed over the years, she's clearly found a comfort zone with outfits that suit her dancer lifestyle. A year before performing in the K-pop video, Angelina Jolie's daughter was photographed in a gray hoodie out in Los Angeles. Her hair was dyed blond at the time, and she had it tied back with the hood pulled over her head. She wore no makeup during the February 2025 outing and carried a jacket in her arms and a duffel bag over her shoulder. Presumably, the bag held her dancing gear.
The following month, photographers captured Shiloh in a similar ensemble as she was shot walking in Studio City. On that occasion, she opted for a black hoodie — with the hood covering her blond locks — and a pair of matching baggy black pants. She completed the low-key look with a pair of sneakers and carried the same duffel bag. A couple of months later, it was reported by Variety that Shiloh had prepared choreography for a party for designer Isabel Marant. That time around, Shiloh left the dancing to her friend/collaborator Keoni Rose, who performed the choreography with Tako Suzuki.
Being on the sidelines and choosing an understated wardrobe seems in-line with how Angelina described her daughter. "None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time. ... Shiloh's extremely private," she told "Good Morning America" in November 2024.