Ella Beatty Has Had A Stunning Height Transformation

Ella Beatty, the second daughter of Annette Bening and Warren Beatty, is blossoming these days, and in more ways than one. The youngest of four kids, she went to Juilliard and studied drama to follow in the footsteps of her Hollywood legend parents. Not long after her graduation, she got her first big break in acting and was cast in the FX show "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans," working with greats like fashion icon Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart in her return to acting after a few years, and screen legend Jessica Lange. Ella also made her Broadway debut in 2024 in the play "Appropriate." All in all, she's been doing quite well. But alongside her flourishing career, she has also been thriving in another way: going through a huge height transformation.

The up-and-comer is striking at 5 feet, 9 inches. The height definitely adds to her elegant vibe, especially when Ella wears long, sleek dresses. In June 2026, she showed off her height when she attended the Tribeca Film Festival. Ella wore a white dress that accentuated her long figure, while her hair fell down her back, styled straight. She posed with actor and producer Ari Graynor, with Ella clearly the taller of the two. The exceptional height really works for Ella, but she wasn't always this tall.

Ella grew into this height over many years. She was once the tiny baby of the family, with her siblings and parents standing over her on the red carpet. But Ella definitely got her growth spurt early on, as by 2016, when she was about 16 years old, she was already tall enough that she stood taller than both of her parents in heels.