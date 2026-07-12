Ella Beatty Has Had A Stunning Height Transformation
Ella Beatty, the second daughter of Annette Bening and Warren Beatty, is blossoming these days, and in more ways than one. The youngest of four kids, she went to Juilliard and studied drama to follow in the footsteps of her Hollywood legend parents. Not long after her graduation, she got her first big break in acting and was cast in the FX show "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans," working with greats like fashion icon Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart in her return to acting after a few years, and screen legend Jessica Lange. Ella also made her Broadway debut in 2024 in the play "Appropriate." All in all, she's been doing quite well. But alongside her flourishing career, she has also been thriving in another way: going through a huge height transformation.
The up-and-comer is striking at 5 feet, 9 inches. The height definitely adds to her elegant vibe, especially when Ella wears long, sleek dresses. In June 2026, she showed off her height when she attended the Tribeca Film Festival. Ella wore a white dress that accentuated her long figure, while her hair fell down her back, styled straight. She posed with actor and producer Ari Graynor, with Ella clearly the taller of the two. The exceptional height really works for Ella, but she wasn't always this tall.
Ella grew into this height over many years. She was once the tiny baby of the family, with her siblings and parents standing over her on the red carpet. But Ella definitely got her growth spurt early on, as by 2016, when she was about 16 years old, she was already tall enough that she stood taller than both of her parents in heels.
Ella's growth spurt isn't too surprising, thanks to her parents
Ella Beatty's impressive height really comes as no surprise when you look at her parents, age-gap couple Warren Beatty and Annette Bening. Her father is around 6 feet, 1 inch tall, which might surprise some fans used to only seeing him on the screen. And Ella's mom isn't short either. Bening, one of the stars of "Dutton Ranch," stands at 5 feet, 8 inches. If Ella is already as tall as she'll ever be, she sits right in between her parents' heights. Considering you're usually done growing by the end of your teens, Ella probably won't get any taller. But as it is, her height is enough to make most people jealous.
Along with her stature, Ella has also already proven that she inherited her parents' talent for acting. After her first major roles on stage and screen, she quickly lined up a handful of exciting projects. In 2026, she starred in a psychological thriller called "Act One." Next, Ella was cast as Lizzie Borden in Season 4 of "Monster." Her co-stars include Charlie Hunnam, Rebecca Hall, Vicky Krieps, and Billie Lourd, another actor from a famous family.
In a 2025 conversation with Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine, Ella opened up about being the daughter of Hollywood greats. She said, "I do feel a kind of responsibility towards an artistic legacy that I don't feel ashamed of. I would hope that my work would be powerful enough to offer something specific. I'd hope that my work would be enough to make me separate." So far, the rising star has been carving a place out for herself in the acting world. But maybe someday she'll be acting alongside her parents.