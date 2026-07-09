The Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley Rumors Were Right All Along

Music producer Jack Antonoff and actor Margaret Qualley's wedding took place in August 2023, almost three years before he showed up to Taylor Swift's wedding without her. Unsurprisingly, Qualley's absence from Swift's larger-than-life nuptials, which unfolded on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden, sparked a resurgence in rumors that her marriage to Antonoff was on shaky ground. Unfortunately, Antonoff and Qualley may actually be on the outs.

On July 8, People cited a source claiming that the pair, who don't have any children, had decided to take a step back from their marriage, which they described as "rocky," by separating. Besides that, however, the announcement offered few details about the source of their strife. And since neither party has revealed exactly what caused the alleged breakdown of their marriage (or even confirmed said breakup), it may be a while before we get the complete picture.

With that said, this doesn't mean that their union is completely doomed, as a second source claimed that they were "figuring things out." For now, though, they might have joined the list of celeb couples who've broken up in 2026.