The Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley Rumors Were Right All Along
Music producer Jack Antonoff and actor Margaret Qualley's wedding took place in August 2023, almost three years before he showed up to Taylor Swift's wedding without her. Unsurprisingly, Qualley's absence from Swift's larger-than-life nuptials, which unfolded on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden, sparked a resurgence in rumors that her marriage to Antonoff was on shaky ground. Unfortunately, Antonoff and Qualley may actually be on the outs.
On July 8, People cited a source claiming that the pair, who don't have any children, had decided to take a step back from their marriage, which they described as "rocky," by separating. Besides that, however, the announcement offered few details about the source of their strife. And since neither party has revealed exactly what caused the alleged breakdown of their marriage (or even confirmed said breakup), it may be a while before we get the complete picture.
With that said, this doesn't mean that their union is completely doomed, as a second source claimed that they were "figuring things out." For now, though, they might have joined the list of celeb couples who've broken up in 2026.
Were Jack and Margaret having communication issues?
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley spent part of their relationship gushing about each other. "I've always been very love-oriented. I've always been looking for my person, and I met Jack," Qualley told Vanity Fair in February 2026. That same month, Antonoff told I-D that meeting his eventual wife had snuffed out the "cynical" side of him. But if they are indeed separating, their relationship may not have been able to survive one major hang-up between them.
"Communication was definitely a challenge between him and Margaret," a source shared with Page Six in July 2026. They claimed Antonoff was "particular about how he liked things." Continuing, they added, "He'd often prefer for things to be done the way he thought was best, and Margaret didn't always feel like her perspective was being heard or given the same weight."
With that said, People's update on the breakup provided a slightly different reason for their split. According to the outlet, Antonoff and Qualley always had issues within their relationship. Specifically, the outlet claimed that they faced a lot of conflict surrounding Antonoff's busy schedule as a music producer. "They argue a lot, and between her career and him constantly being on the road or working late in the studio, it's been difficult," they claimed.