Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up In 2026

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs reportedly called it quits after welcoming a child together in 2025. Rumors that they were on the rocks first emerged when the rapper gave a dry response after being asked to leave a message for Diggs ahead of the Super Bowl. "Good luck" was all she said (via Sports Center). Fans then noticed the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram amid the breakup speculation. According to a source for Us Weekly, "They are always so up and down." In fact, "This isn't the first time they have broken up."

If insider claims are true, the New England Patriots wide receiver is the one to blame for the demise of the relationship. "He betrayed her so many times," one such insider dished. "Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better." In February, only weeks before Us Weekly confirmed their breakup, Diggs sounded apprehensive when asked if he planned to pop the question should his team win the Super Bowl (spoiler alert: they did not). "It's on the agenda, maybe, right?" Diggs said while laughing (via X). He seemed rather uncomfortable with the question. He followed up by saying, "I got to get mine first, though."

However, this doesn't seem like the end for Cardi B and her baby daddy. In April, they were spotted together during an afterparty for Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" tour in Washington, D.C., which Diggs had attended with his mom and younger brother. They were also photographed having a cute family moment with their son Brim backstage at the same concert. The two were then seen getting cozy again at a Mother's Day event in May. But as of this writing, any potential reconciliation has not been confirmed.