Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up In 2026
In Hollywood, there's no such thing as "set in stone" when it comes to celebrity romances as even the most solid and perfect-seeming relationships can fall apart at any given moment. Just look at all the celebrity couples who broke up in 2025 — among them, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and perhaps the most surprising of all, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. And this year seems to be no different, as 2026 is already off to a roaring start as another dramatic year for celebrity breakups and divorces. We've learned that Ali Wong and Bill Hader secretly called it quits after dating for two years sometime in January, while Megan Thee Stallion confirmed she and Klay Thompson were over amid cheating allegations she leveled against him. Shocking!
To be fair, though, it's not all bad news: there are some stars whose dating lives seem to be heating up in 2026, including Kim Kardashian, who's reportedly dating Lewis Hamilton, and Kendall Jenner, who's been linked to fellow hottie Jacob Elordi. Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are reportedly engaged less than a year after first sparking relationship rumors. But who's to say they won't end up like the rest? Anyway, here are the celebrity couples who called it quits in 2026.
Ali Wong and Bill Hader
Don't you just hate it when two people who make absolute sense together call it quits? Comedians Ali Wong and Bill Hader lead the list of the saddest celebrity breakups of 2026 after multiple outlets confirmed they'd broken up after two years of dating. According to People, who spoke to a source close to the former couple, they decided to mutually end the relationship after struggling to make time for each other due to work commitments and parenting (both have children from past relationships). "It was too difficult to make the relationship work with Ali's upcoming stand up tour and Bill's various film and tv projects this year," the insider dished. But it was all seemingly amicable. "They're focusing on their work and kids, while continuing to support and root for each other," said insider added.
After briefly dating in 2022, on the heels of Wong's divorce from Justin Hakuta and Hader's own breakup with Anna Kendrick, the couple decided to give it another try and rekindle their romance in 2023. According to Wong, Hader insisted on pursuing a relationship with her after hearing about her separation from Hakuta. In her 2024 Netflix special "Single Lady," she recalled Hader telling her (via Us Weekly), "'Hey, Ali. I just happened to hear the news of your divorce today, and I gotta tell you ... I'm excited." Turns out, he'd had a massive crush on Wong and didn't hesitate to shoot his shot. "I know this sounds crazy, but, uh, I want you to be my girlfriend."
News of their breakup surfaced amid speculation after fans noticed Hader didn't join Wong on the Golden Globes red carpet and was notably left out of her acceptance speech. At the time, though, a representative for Hader insisted the couple was still very much together and cited a health issue as the reason for his absence.
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes (again)
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes learned love isn't always sweeter the second time around after reportedly calling it quits (again), perhaps for good this time. "They still love each other, which is why they've kept trying to make it work. But their lives are in very different places right now," a source familiar with their split told People. "Figuring out where to live and how to truly merge their lives has been hard lately. It's been something they've gone back and forth on."
Unlike Ali Wong and Bill Hader, though, it doesn't seem like their breakup was all that amicable. Someone who's Team Kelsea claimed the singer has gone above and beyond to show up for Stokes throughout their relationship, but felt the same effort was not always reciprocated. After sources revealed their breakup to People in 2025, the "Outer Banks" star and Ballerini confirmed they were back on in photos they shared to Instagram at the start of the year.
"Something I've learned this year: don't take advantage of the most beautiful things that in 33 years of life are fleeting," Stokes posted. "Take accountability, learn from mistakes. Lean into love and say it often. 2026 my year of growth, my year of truth. Starting here, starting now." For her part, Ballerini seemed to regret the way their initial breakup played out in public. "But what I'll say, and all I really care to share indefinitely with my personal life anymore, is that I really love love," she gushed (via Billboard). "I believe in it, I believe in him, and I believe in breaking patterns." Does she still feel the same way about love now, though?
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs reportedly called it quits after welcoming a child together in 2025. Rumors that they were on the rocks first emerged when the rapper gave a dry response after being asked to leave a message for Diggs ahead of the Super Bowl. "Good luck" was all she said (via Sports Center). Fans then noticed the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram amid the breakup speculation. According to a source for Us Weekly, "They are always so up and down." In fact, "This isn't the first time they have broken up."
If insider claims are true, the New England Patriots wide receiver is the one to blame for the demise of the relationship. "He betrayed her so many times," one such insider dished. "Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better." In February, only weeks before Us Weekly confirmed their breakup, Diggs sounded apprehensive when asked if he planned to pop the question should his team win the Super Bowl (spoiler alert: they did not). "It's on the agenda, maybe, right?" Diggs said while laughing (via X). He seemed rather uncomfortable with the question. He followed up by saying, "I got to get mine first, though."
However, this doesn't seem like the end for Cardi B and her baby daddy. In April, they were spotted together during an afterparty for Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" tour in Washington, D.C., which Diggs had attended with his mom and younger brother. They were also photographed having a cute family moment with their son Brim backstage at the same concert. The two were then seen getting cozy again at a Mother's Day event in May. But as of this writing, any potential reconciliation has not been confirmed.
Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form
"Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have made the decision to end their marriage," a representative for the "White Lotus" actor confirmed in a statement to People in February. She and Form, a Hollywood producer, were married for nearly four years and share a son together, who was born in 2024. Thankfully, it seemed like a mutual and amicable decision. "They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition," the statement also read.
The couple met serendipitously while taking a walk in New York City during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Within a year, they were engaged, with Daddario celebrating their engagement in a since-deleted tribute for Form in which she called him "the greatest, most formidable love of my life," per Page Six. While they haven't said anything about the separation since then, a source for the Daily Mail claimed they simply fell out of love over time. "It wasn't a sudden event, as it was more of a consistent loss of love instead of working on their relationship and continuing being together," said insider revealed. "[They] found not being together easier, and now they are moving on."
And the two are committed to being co-parents and putting their son first. "They got a wonderful son out of the equation, that they will love forever, but it will be easier to do it without being a couple," the source added.
Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig
It was a sad day for longtime fans of "The Vampire Diaries" when Arielle Kebbel appeared to confirm her split from Zach Roerig 10 months after the two were first linked romantically. She made the revelation during a conversation with Kaitlyn Bristowe on the latter's "Off the Vine" podcast and made it clear she was single. "I haven't been in a relationship in quite some time," Kebbel dished. She also opened up about their split. "For me, definitely, it was one of the hardest things I've ever done," Kebbel said without mentioning Roerig. "But [...] now I'm in a place of really leaning into my own life choices. I feel like, probably for the first time in my life, in this raw way."
The pair, who worked together on the hit supernatural series (albeit briefly), made their romance public at a fan convention in April 2025, where Roerig surprised her with flowers and the two shared a kiss in the sweet clip above. Looking back on their romance, Kebbel said she was grateful for the experience and the lessons learned. "What it has taught me now is the gratitude of what I've learned and also, 'What do I need to explore to completely change patterns for myself in the future for my heart, for my soul, for what I want moving forward?'" she explained, "I don't think I was ever really able to be that honest with myself until now." For his part, Roerig has yet to publicly acknowledge their split as of this writing.
Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman
RIP to "Love on the Spectrum" stars Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman's relationship. The fan-favorite reality show couple has decided to go their separate ways after almost five years together, according to The U.S. Sun, which was first to confirm their split. A source exclusively told the outlet that they weren't on the same page about taking the next step in their relationship. "They couldn't come to an agreement on when to get married," the insider revealed. "She was ready years ago, he still needed time." Meanwhile, a statement released by their families hinted at their incompatible hopes for the future. "At this point, they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways," their statement read, in part (via People). "But they remain friends wishing each other the best."
Just weeks before their split became public, Romeo appeared on Paul C. Brunson's "We Need To Talk" podcast and discussed her relationship with Isaacman. At the time, she expressed her intentions to get married, but claimed that Isaacman needed more time to make that decision. She did clarify, however, that she's in no rush to settle down anytime soon herself. "I do want to be married, but I just don't know when," Romeo stressed. "I just want to take my time."
During Season 4 of "Love on the Spectrum," which aired in April, Romeo appeared to change her tune and insisted that neither she nor Isaacman were ready for marriage. She added that she doesn't want to make the mistake of rushing things and ending up divorced just like her mother. Plus, "We already feel like we're already married in our hearts," Romeo told producers during filming (via People). Ultimately, it just wasn't meant to be. "David was happy in his way of doing life," as Romeo's mother told their fans (via YouTube). "And Abbey's was different. And they found that out over this period of time."
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson
Just when we thought Megan Thee Stallion had finally found her match in Klay Thompson, the rapper and NBA star blindsided fans with news of their breakup after less than a year of dating. Megan, whose romantic history has been quite rocky, seemingly confirmed she and Thompson were history when she blasted him for being unfaithful and stringing her along in an unexpected April Instagram post. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'????" she wrote (via X). "b****h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall."
She later confirmed their split in a statement obtained by People. "I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," Megan revealed. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward." After sparking dating buzz in July 2025, Megan and Thompson made their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala and went Instagram official shortly thereafter. Soon they were rumored to be getting serious after hinting that they'd started living together with Thompson naming a boat he'd recently bought in honor of the "WAP" singer.
News of the couple's separation came just months after Megan expressed her hopes to get engaged to Thompson. He hasn't addressed the cheating allegations so far, but he did hit back at a Twitch streamer, who put him on blast for cheating on Megan. "Please go touch grass," Thompson wrote in response, which fueled outrage among Megan's fans.
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird
Another Megan went through a public breakup. Megan Rapinoe's relationship with Sue Bird came to an abrupt end after dating for nearly a decade and being engaged for six years. The couple and co-hosts put out a joint statement on Instagram in April, in which they wrote, "There really is no smooth or easy way to share this news. After a lot of thought, we've made the decision to separate as a couple." They added, "This hasn't been an easy decision, but it's one we've made together with so much love, respect, and care for each other. We've shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we'll always carry with us."
The two thanked fans of their podcast, "A Touch More," for their continued support, while confirming it'd be their last season. "It's gonna look a bit different moving forward," Rapinoe said in a special, 3-minute episode titled "A Personal Update from Megan and Sue." "We aren't gonna be hosting this pod together every week." Bird added they're planning to release six more episodes as a farewell gift to their listeners before they sign off. "We are both really sad to be losing this space," Rapinoe admitted. "It's been so meaningful to us, especially post-retirement, to have this space to share not just together but with you as well."
The pair began dating in 2016 after meeting at a photoshoot for the Rio Olympics and announced their engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, they seemed in no particular hurry to start wedding planning, citing the ongoing lockdown restrictions and their respective career obligations. "We've always kind of known that this was forever, so we aren't necessarily in a rush," Bird said of their engagement in a previous statement to People.