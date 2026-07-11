Taylor Swift's Outfit At Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff's Wedding Still Draws Heat

Margaret Qualley might not have been at Taylor Swift's wedding, but in 2023, Swift attended hers when she married Jack Antonoff, and some people are still talking about the color of the singer's dress. Granted, she didn't show up in white, but some believed the shade to be just light enough to look like it was. Oop!

Those who paid attention to Qualley and Antonoff's wedding back then may recall that at the time, Swift's blue frock looked downright bridal in the wrong lighting. Of course, some outlets were quick to share links to the Erdem dress to prove it was actually blue, and Swifties also rubbished social media posts that were some kind of a dig at the bride. "That's just weird lighting, I bet it's very obviously blue in person," penned one fan on Instagram. "It's definitely blue," wrote another. That said, there were still some who noted that because of how it might photograph in some light, it wasn't a great choice. "While it may technically be blue it's way too light to be worn to a wedding," someone said.

In the time since, some have continued to debate whether or not the dress was right for a wedding. Unfortunately for the "Fearless" singer, the chatter was amplified shortly after her own nuptials. Thing only got worse now that Antonoff and Qualley's rumors were right all along and they're splitting. On X (formerly known as Twitter), users poked fun at Swift's dress having had an impact on the marriage. "This being one of the reasons why they're divorcing," one wrote, alongside a pic of the singer at the festivities nearly three years prior. As it always happens with Swift on X, it's kind of giving the "She's a witch" scene from "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."