Taylor Swift's Outfit At Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff's Wedding Still Draws Heat
Margaret Qualley might not have been at Taylor Swift's wedding, but in 2023, Swift attended hers when she married Jack Antonoff, and some people are still talking about the color of the singer's dress. Granted, she didn't show up in white, but some believed the shade to be just light enough to look like it was. Oop!
Those who paid attention to Qualley and Antonoff's wedding back then may recall that at the time, Swift's blue frock looked downright bridal in the wrong lighting. Of course, some outlets were quick to share links to the Erdem dress to prove it was actually blue, and Swifties also rubbished social media posts that were some kind of a dig at the bride. "That's just weird lighting, I bet it's very obviously blue in person," penned one fan on Instagram. "It's definitely blue," wrote another. That said, there were still some who noted that because of how it might photograph in some light, it wasn't a great choice. "While it may technically be blue it's way too light to be worn to a wedding," someone said.
In the time since, some have continued to debate whether or not the dress was right for a wedding. Unfortunately for the "Fearless" singer, the chatter was amplified shortly after her own nuptials. Thing only got worse now that Antonoff and Qualley's rumors were right all along and they're splitting. On X (formerly known as Twitter), users poked fun at Swift's dress having had an impact on the marriage. "This being one of the reasons why they're divorcing," one wrote, alongside a pic of the singer at the festivities nearly three years prior. As it always happens with Swift on X, it's kind of giving the "She's a witch" scene from "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."
The internet can't decide if Taylor's dress was a faux pas
It's worth noting that, even in 2026, the commentary surrounding Taylor Swift's dress for Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's wedding was divided, with some seeing the color and fabric choice as inappropriate, and others arguing that pics in the wrong light shouldn't be taken as gospel.
"I don't care that it's technically blue it's so pale and LACE as a mega celeb the least she could do is not wear something so bride adjacent," an X user lamented. Sure enough, some experts are of the mind that anything that could remotely pass for bridal, which means lace detailing as well as anything close to white, is a risk for wedding guests. However, some disagreed. "There's nothing wrong with wearing a blue dress or lace lmao it was a coastal wedding. If you wanna b***h about inappropriate dresses then go whack Lana for wearing white," they pointed out. In fairness, Lana Del Rey actually wore a white dress (with pink flowers on it, but of the itty bitty variety) to the wedding, along with a white cardigan. At the time, that generated enough online attention for CNN to report on it. However, in the aftermath of Antonoff and Qualley's separation, that doesn't seem to have stuck out quite as much amongst those who keep track of celebs who've worn inappropriate outfits to other people's weddings.
Unfortunately, whether the blue dress was a borderline bad decision or not, Swift seems to be held to seriously high standards, and several social media users pointed that out. "You guys will blame Taylor Swift for anything," wrote one Instagram user. Is the "Anti-Hero" singer the reason for the couple's split? Probably not. However, even if the truth about Antonoff and Qualley were to come out, we doubt that would change the haters' minds.