Then & Now: Russell Crowe's Son Tennyson's Stunning Transformation

Russell Crowe and his ex-wife Danielle Spencer have often kept their sons Charles and Tennyson Crowe out of the spotlight, so when Russell shared a snap in honor of the latter's 20th birthday, we know we weren't the only ones doing a double-take. Cue the "All Grown Up!" theme song.

"20 years ago today, at 7 minutes to 7am, this amazing young man arrived in our lives. Happy Birthday Tenny," Russell gushed in a July 2026 post to X (formerly Twitter). The proud dad included two recent-looking pics, one flexing their muscles together for a mirror selfie and one of them on horseback, along with an adorable snap of Tennyson as a toddler. Suffice it to say, the internet loved seeing the before-and-after snaps. "From 'Hold my hand' to 'Hold my protein shake' in 20 years. Tennyson clearly inherited the Russell strength stat," wrote one X user. "Happy 20th, Tenny! From baby in Dad's arms to gym beast riding beside the Gladiator, you're the real legend now," penned another.

Of course, Russell wasn't the only one to have shared a sweet birthday message in Tennyson's honor. Spencer also shared an adorable Instagram video of their son over the years, starting with an adorable clip of him as a youngster, to pics of him as a teen and a young adult. Once again, social media users loved the walk down memory lane, and some even pointed out the striking resemblance Tennyson had to both of his parents. "How does one look exactly like their beautiful mom AND exactly like their handsome dad?" one asked. There were others who had more to say about Tennyson himself, though, with another Instagram user musing, "He looks like a beautiful soul." Well, someone's going into their twenties with a sizable fanbase.