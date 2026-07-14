Then & Now: Russell Crowe's Son Tennyson's Stunning Transformation
Russell Crowe and his ex-wife Danielle Spencer have often kept their sons Charles and Tennyson Crowe out of the spotlight, so when Russell shared a snap in honor of the latter's 20th birthday, we know we weren't the only ones doing a double-take. Cue the "All Grown Up!" theme song.
"20 years ago today, at 7 minutes to 7am, this amazing young man arrived in our lives. Happy Birthday Tenny," Russell gushed in a July 2026 post to X (formerly Twitter). The proud dad included two recent-looking pics, one flexing their muscles together for a mirror selfie and one of them on horseback, along with an adorable snap of Tennyson as a toddler. Suffice it to say, the internet loved seeing the before-and-after snaps. "From 'Hold my hand' to 'Hold my protein shake' in 20 years. Tennyson clearly inherited the Russell strength stat," wrote one X user. "Happy 20th, Tenny! From baby in Dad's arms to gym beast riding beside the Gladiator, you're the real legend now," penned another.
Of course, Russell wasn't the only one to have shared a sweet birthday message in Tennyson's honor. Spencer also shared an adorable Instagram video of their son over the years, starting with an adorable clip of him as a youngster, to pics of him as a teen and a young adult. Once again, social media users loved the walk down memory lane, and some even pointed out the striking resemblance Tennyson had to both of his parents. "How does one look exactly like their beautiful mom AND exactly like their handsome dad?" one asked. There were others who had more to say about Tennyson himself, though, with another Instagram user musing, "He looks like a beautiful soul." Well, someone's going into their twenties with a sizable fanbase.
Tennyson Crowe is an aspiring actor
It's just as well Tennyson Crowe has a ton of love online, because he seems to be following in his parents' footsteps (Russell Crowe's ex-wife is also a performer). Tennyson has already worked in a number of films starring his dad, like "Bear Country," "The Last Druid," and "The Billion Dollar Spy." That's especially heartwarming considering Russell had previously said he'd be hesitant for his older son Charles Crowe to go into acting, because of the "massive amounts of rejection" (via Hello). Perhaps by working together, Russell found a way for his youngest to try his hand in the industry before making any commitments.
That Tennyson is pursuing acting is also interesting, considering Russell joked in the past about his children scolding him for talking about them in the press. "It does impact on their privacy, and it does make them a point of conversation at school. And they would really prefer to be a little bit more under the radar," he admitted to the Daily Mail. That was a pity, though, because Russell also told the outlet, "If it was up to me, I'd talk about my kids all day long — I'd tell you all the stories from their lives and everything about them."
Perhaps the Crowe kids have warmed up to the idea of their celebrity dad speaking about their private lives as they've gotten older, because he's continued to share nuggets of information about them with the press. Notably, during the pandemic, he joked on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that they'd decided to isolate in Sydney rather than with him in the bush, with Tennyson telling him it was nothing personal, but they weren't willing to give up Uber Eats. Good thing they're making up for lost time by working together, then.