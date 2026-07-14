The Music Video Jennifer Lopez Starred In Long Before She Was Famous

It's strange to think that once upon a time, Jennifer Lopez wasn't one of the biggest stars on the planet, but everyone has to start somewhere, and many years ago she was still an up-and-comer. In fact, some may even have forgotten that pre-J.Lo, she made an appearance in Janet Jackson's 1993 "That's the Way Love Goes" music video. Let's take a trip down memory lane, shall we?

We'll start by acknowledging that Lopez wasn't a complete unknown when she appeared in the video for "That's the Way Love Goes." She'd already been one of the Fly Girls on "In Living Color," and had made enough of an impact to be remembered for it even today. Even so, a number of Jackson fans have pointed out that they'd completely forgotten about the then-dancer being featured in the "That's The Way Love Goes" video. "Did not realize JLo was in this video. Classic. Love this song, love this album," wrote one YouTube viewer. "Same — only just noticed now after over three decades!" penned another. Still another quipped, "Me too ... I just noticed JLO was there ... Oh my G-d, after 30 years."

Granted, not everyone was shocked that they hadn't realized she was in the video. Some were more interested in being able to see a pre-fame Lopez working as a backup dancer. "To think that even J. Lo in this video had no idea what was ahead of her," one mused. However, not everyone was in agreement there, and another viewer chimed, "Oh, I think she absolutely knew what was to come. Like Janet before her. She built it all. I mean, she's aligned herself with excellence. Janet Jackson." Well, whether or not Lopez could have predicted just how famous she'd become, we're glad to have seen a glimpse of those early days.