Wimbledon 2026: The Worst-Dressed Celebs & Royals
Each year, for the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament that takes place in London, England, all the best tennis athletes gather together to compete for the championship. It's also where a bunch of celebrities and British royals get together in their best fashion looks to watch the matches. There were plenty of big names in attendance in 2026. Even royals Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine got dressed up for Wimbledon matches.
Celebrities usually show up to the summer tournament in ensembles that are preppy, bright, and elegant. And there are always a few people trying out risky outfits at Wimbledon. Sometimes it pays off, while sometimes it doesn't. But there were certainly standout outfits at the 2026 event, like Catherine's soft green dress, Tom Hiddleston's multiple sophisticated suits, and Elle Fanning's color-block dress.
Unfortunately, the 2026 Wimbledon tournament also wasn't lacking when it came to questionable looks. Whether they were big-name celebrities or major royals, nothing could save many attendees from their bad outfits. Some were just shy of working, with a detail here and there ruining the attempt, while other ensembles were just plain rough and should've been left on the dressing room floor. Here are some of the worst-dressed guests at Wimbledon in 2026.
Olivia Cooke's shirt and skirt combo looked super out of place
"House of the Dragon" star Olivia Cooke arrived at Wimbledon wearing a sleek silver skirt and a tan shirt. The two colors really clashed with each other, one warm and one cool. But that wasn't the only reason the ensemble failed.
The shirt itself was fitted at the waist but had long sleeves that were loose and covered her hands. Along with the odd fit of the shirt, the white shoes didn't help the color combo, and her red hair only amplified the issues.
Queen Camilla's blue dress was definitely not one of her best looks
Queen Camilla has attended Wimbledon many times over the years, and it's safe to say that she doesn't always get it right with her fashion picks. In 2026, one of her outfits was a light blue dress that ended below her knees, paired with tan shoes and some jewelry.
The outfit wasn't one of Camilla's worst fashion mistakes, but it wasn't a winner either. The dress was just a little too simple, making it seem like something you'd wear to lounge at home rather than an ensemble fit for a popular tennis tournament.
Legendary former pro tennis player Maria Sharapova's outfit was an odd choice
Accomplished former professional tennis player Maria Sharapova, who won Wimbledon in 2004, attended the 2026 event as a guest. Unable to wear athletic tennis attire like she has in the past as a competitor, Sharapova went for a white button-up long-sleeved shirt and a tan skirt.
The main problem with her outfit was the shirt. It felt a bit old-fashioned, with a neckline that went all the way up and a peplum hem. It also had some strange accent fabric going down the front that only made it worse.
Rising star Sarah Pidgeon's first time at Wimbledon was a fashion miss
Sarah Pidgeon, who is a rising star after playing late Carolyn Bessette on the show "Love Story," attended Wimbledon for the first time in 2026. For the event, she wore preppy attire made up of off-white pants, a striped button-up shirt, a suit vest, and a tie.
While it's easy to see what style she was going for, the ensemble didn't fit right. In particular, the button-up hung too far down over the pants, while everything else was also too loose, giving the look no structure at all.
Sacha Baron Cohen's Wimbledon 2026 outfit looked haphazardly thrown on
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen attended Wimbledon to watch some tennis matches, and he decided to wear a summery suit to the event. He showed up in bright white pants and a matching suit jacket, with a light green shirt underneath.
The all-white suit was a good choice, but the pants didn't seem to fit right, and there was certainly a better color choice for the shirt than the green he went with. Cohen also wore bold sunglasses that didn't mesh with the clothes at all.
British royal Sophie Winkleman's paisley patterned dress and floppy hair didn't work
Sophie Winkleman, who married into the British royal family and became Lady Frederick Windsor, went to Wimbledon in 2026 with her husband, Lord Frederick Windsor. For her ensemble, she chose a white, pink, and red paisley-patterned dress with puffy sleeves.
The pattern of the dress was nice, but it was a smidge unflattering with the high neckline and sleeves. Winkleman also wore her hair in an updo that looked like she quickly swooped it to the side and pinned it back, calling it a day.
Cynthia Erivo's loose striped set and unique hat were a no-go at Wimbledon
Cynthia Erivo is a true fashion icon most days, but not during her latest outing to watch tennis. She wore a striped gray and white set made up of loose pants and a similarly oversized shirt. The striped pattern matched the preppy style of Wimbledon.
But what really made the attire a failure was the hat. Erivo had on what looked like a mashup of a traditional sun hat and a baseball cap, two things that arguably, especially after seeing this, should never be combined.
Lady Amelia Windsor's 2026 Wimbledon outfit was too plain and boring
Lady Amelia Windsor, the granddaughter of Prince Edward, has been to Wimbledon multiple times. And she's always one to challenge the fashion status quo. But this year, she was a little too relaxed and comfortable with her clothes.
She wore a black minidress and carried a brown bag that would've been better for a trip to the beach or market. Amelia then added brown loafer shoes on her feet. While the shoes might've helped a different outfit look more chic, here, they further downgraded the ensemble.