Wimbledon 2026: The Worst-Dressed Celebs & Royals

Each year, for the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament that takes place in London, England, all the best tennis athletes gather together to compete for the championship. It's also where a bunch of celebrities and British royals get together in their best fashion looks to watch the matches. There were plenty of big names in attendance in 2026. Even royals Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine got dressed up for Wimbledon matches.

Celebrities usually show up to the summer tournament in ensembles that are preppy, bright, and elegant. And there are always a few people trying out risky outfits at Wimbledon. Sometimes it pays off, while sometimes it doesn't. But there were certainly standout outfits at the 2026 event, like Catherine's soft green dress, Tom Hiddleston's multiple sophisticated suits, and Elle Fanning's color-block dress.

Unfortunately, the 2026 Wimbledon tournament also wasn't lacking when it came to questionable looks. Whether they were big-name celebrities or major royals, nothing could save many attendees from their bad outfits. Some were just shy of working, with a detail here and there ruining the attempt, while other ensembles were just plain rough and should've been left on the dressing room floor. Here are some of the worst-dressed guests at Wimbledon in 2026.