The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At Wimbledon 2025

As spectators, celebrities aren't expected to dust off their best duds for Wimbledon, but some of them seem to really struggle with looking tasteful and polished at the posh sporting event. Unfortunately, there isn't a strict dress code for attendees to guide them in the right direction — just a few banned clothing items, including jeans with holes in them. This increases the likelihood that celebs will rack up a few sartorial penalties while watching balls whiz back and forth on the court, as has been the case this year.

It's always fascinating to see which celebrities are fans of tennis — or who is willing to feign an interest in it for reasons only fathomable to themselves. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes made an awkward appearance at Wimbledon 2024, where the latter very predictably rocked a tennis skirt. Meanwhile, a few royals classed the event up a bit more by gracing it with their presence. Clad in a purple dress that was perfect for the occasion, Kate Middleton also wore a smile that should have set off alarm bells for Prince William (she looked much too happy to be there without him).

Some of the most famous spectators at Wimbledon 2025 could benefit from studying Kate's courtside style, as there were few fashion grand slams and a lot of clothing code violations.

