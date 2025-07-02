The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At Wimbledon 2025
As spectators, celebrities aren't expected to dust off their best duds for Wimbledon, but some of them seem to really struggle with looking tasteful and polished at the posh sporting event. Unfortunately, there isn't a strict dress code for attendees to guide them in the right direction — just a few banned clothing items, including jeans with holes in them. This increases the likelihood that celebs will rack up a few sartorial penalties while watching balls whiz back and forth on the court, as has been the case this year.
It's always fascinating to see which celebrities are fans of tennis — or who is willing to feign an interest in it for reasons only fathomable to themselves. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes made an awkward appearance at Wimbledon 2024, where the latter very predictably rocked a tennis skirt. Meanwhile, a few royals classed the event up a bit more by gracing it with their presence. Clad in a purple dress that was perfect for the occasion, Kate Middleton also wore a smile that should have set off alarm bells for Prince William (she looked much too happy to be there without him).
Some of the most famous spectators at Wimbledon 2025 could benefit from studying Kate's courtside style, as there were few fashion grand slams and a lot of clothing code violations.
If only we couldn't see John Cena's sleazy car salesman ensemble
John Cena's catchphrase might be "you can't see me," but he was impossible to miss at Wimbledon, where the "Peacemaker" star looked ready to make a sale in his overloaded ensemble. But there's no way you'd want to buy his wares, as his powder blue plaid blazer, mismatched striped tie, collared shirt in a different blue hue, and wrinkled khaki pants belong in the closet of a used car salesman whose fashion sense reflects his integrity. Meanwhile, his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, nailed the assignment in her adorable seersucker dress.
A Rebel without a closet mirror
When some celebs attend events that attract the hoitier-toitier members of society, they seem to think that they need to dress to impress the geriatric set. But when Rebel Wilson looked at this pink floral lace fiasco in the mirror, she should have immediately realized that the frumpy frock resembled something a well-meaning grandmother might make for a granddaughter's Barbie. But, of course, no doll will ever wear poor granny's repurposed doily — proving that an 8-year-old's fashion sense is more pitch-perfect than that of the "Senior Year" star.
Did Nick Jonas get dressed in the dark on his yacht?
Priyanka Chopra was perfection in her white Ralph Lauren day dress with a collared halter neck, but her husband looked like he was about to get laughed out of the yacht club in his outfit from the same label. He turned the volume up a little too high on loud luxury in his navy coat and clashing sky blue shirt layered over a white collared button-up. And while those chunky black oxfords might add a few inches to his height, they don't fit with the preppy aesthetic he was clearly going for — they belong in Wednesday Addams' wardrobe, not at Wimbledon.
Maria Sharapova was ready for the first day of middle school circa 1998
While Maria Sharapova was worth a pretty penny when she retired from playing professional tennis, the Wimbledon champ could have purchased this ensemble on a teen's Abercrombie & Fitch salary at any mall in America in the late '90s. Her tucked-in blue polo shirt, denim midi skirt, brown mules with stacked heels, and metallic purse were a too-on-the-nose take on first day of school 'fits from that era. But no self-respecting middle schooler would have left the house without clipping those messy tresses up with half a dozen butterfly clips.
Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot needed something to tie their looks together
As a member of the cast of the "Highlander" reboot, Russell Crowe is going to have to get used to hearing the phrase "there can be only one" constantly. It's just a shame he and his fiancee, Britney Theriot, don't apply this concept to prints. His rainbow-hued tartan tie and Theriot's dusky pink floral dress with polka dot ruffles and a pussy bow were from entirely different sartorial dimensions. While Crowe explained on X that the tie was a nod to his familial ties to Clan Fraser of Lovat, some users informed the Scottish star that it was the wrong tartan. Whoopsies!
Did Chris O'Dowd just make a mad dash from the beach?
"The IT Crowd" star Chris O'Dowd looked like he was braving the crowds at a beach somewhere when he suddenly remembered that he had Wimbledon tickets. His shirt had a tropical vibe, with what appeared to be a summery lemon print. He threw a bluish-green-greige blazer on over it and put on a pair of burnt-orange boots, which would have looked at least acceptable with a pair of slacks. The problem is, he was wearing a pair of dark blue shorts that looked suspiciously like swimming trunks, and his visible socks made his outfit even more of a mess. But at least he was keeping cool.