5 Celebs Who Don't Share A Bathroom With Their Partners & Have Zero Regrets
When thinking about your favorite celebrity couples, it's easy to imagine their insanely huge mansions with more bedrooms and bathrooms than we'd know what to do with. Let's take Mark Wahlberg, for example, whose Beverly Hills abode boasts 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, according to Essential Home. But even some of Hollywood's biggest stars have discovered that a little extra space can go a long way — especially when it comes to their daily routines. While sharing a bathroom may seem like a normal part of living with a partner, not every couple is willing to fight for mirror space or deal with someone else's morning routine. Plus, some celebrities believe that keeping a little independence at home can actually help keep the romance alive.
"The bathroom is a space where we attend to highly intimate aspects of ourselves, and a high-risk environment to reveal habits of cleanliness, which can be contentious for couples," licensed marriage and family therapist Laura Petiford previously told Today. "On a superficial level, having two bathrooms might allow for maintaining a higher level of romance, keeping a degree of mystery," she added. Several famous couples have opened up about their decision to maintain their own private spaces at home, and they say they wouldn't have it any other way. Of course, that doesn't mean these couples are living separate lives. Many of them have been together for years and credit their strong relationships to understanding each other's needs — even if that means never sharing a bathroom sink.
Here are the celebrities who prove that sometimes a little space is the secret ingredient to a happy home.
Joan Collins believes that separate bathrooms is the key to a long, happy marriage
Joan Collins and her husband, Percy Gibson, have been married since February 2002. The happy couple celebrated their 24-year wedding anniversary in 2026, with the "Dynasty" star marking the occasion on Instagram. "24 years of #weddedbliss – thank you darling Percy for making my life so wonderful (and he says #ditto)," she captioned a red carpet photo. But one thing fans may not know about Collins and Gibson is that they have separate bathrooms — and the Dame believes that decision has helped keep their marriage strong.
In 2018, Collins appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and was asked about the secret to a long-lasting marriage. Without hesitation, Collins replied, "Separate bathrooms." Her answer got a laugh from the audience, but she was quick to explain that she was serious. "Listen, I know that everybody can't have that but it does help, quite frankly," she said. Actor Johnny Galecki of "The Big Bang Theory" fame was seated next to Collins and couldn't help but agree with her advice. Collins has also said that being friends with your partner is another important part of a successful relationship.
Conan O'Brien says separate bathrooms saved his marriage
Conan O'Brien is another celebrity who believes that separate bathrooms are the way to go. The talk show host and his wife, Liza Powel O'Brien, have been married since 2002, and he admits that the two separate areas have really saved his marriage. The O'Briens attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, when Conan was asked about his role in "Toy Story 5." In the Disney film, he voiced a toy that teaches children how to use the potty. Vanity Fair's correspondent Brittany Broski asked Conan if he had any bathroom etiquette tips of his own, to which he replied, "Well, we were saved because we moved into a house that had a bathroom for me and a bathroom for you," gesturing toward his wife. "A mini, tiny one. A Jack and Jill. But I think that really saves ... They say that goes a long way to perpetuating a marriage. ... I think that's key."
In October 2022, TMZ reported that the O'Briens sold their beach house in Carpinteria, California, which was listed for more than $16 million. That home featured two bedrooms inside and a two-bedroom guest house. While it's unclear what the bathroom situation was like, Conan and Liza reportedly purchased a more spacious pad for $23 million.
Sarah Michelle Gellar says separate bathrooms contributes to her successful marriage
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have one of the most successful Hollywood marriages. The actors have been together since 2000 and have managed to keep their love alive over the decades. The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star has been candid about the one non-negotiable in her marriage — and we'll give you one guess what that is. During a 2025 interview on "Today," anchor Jenna Bush Hager asked Gellar the secret to her 20+ year marriage. "Separate bathrooms," Gellar said. "It's that simple," she added.
In January 2026, Gellar attended a red carpet event for "Star Search" where she and model Chrissy Teigen, who are both judges on the Netflix show, chatted with E! News. Gellar was asked about her long-lasting marriage and the key to keeping things strong after more than two decades together. Her response showed that she still stands by the same piece of advice she has shared before — sometimes a little personal space can go a long way. "Separate bathrooms. That's what I always say," she replied. Teigen, who is married to musician John Legend, agreed, adding, "You got to keep the sexy and preserve the sexy in a little bit of ways."
Adam Brody says having separate bathrooms is 'nice'
"Nobody Wants This" star Adam Brody is another celebrity who swears by separate bathrooms. He and his wife, "Gossip Girl" alum Leighton Meester, tied the knot in 2014 and have been going strong since. If you're wondering how Brody and Meester truly make their relationship work, having separate bathrooms is one of their musts. In a 2025 interview with Access Hollywood, Brody was asked what he feels has helped his decade-long marriage last. His response? "We have de facto separate toilets. I go in the office—it's nice." Brody went on to say that the extra layer of privacy is something he appreciates. Interestingly, Meester couldn't care less. "I have put no thought into the toilet situation whatsoever," she told the outlet.
Brody and Meester spend a lot of time together both at home and at work, so having some extra space and time alone seems to be benefiting them — or, at the very least, Brody. The couple both starred in the 2011 comedy-drama film "The Oranges" (where they first met), the 2014 indie film "Life Partners," and the sitcom "Single Parents," which aired on ABC. No word on whether or not they had separate bathrooms on set.
Michelle Obama loves having her bathroom separate from her husband
Former first lady Michelle Obama is a big fan of having separate bathrooms — and we're sure there were arrangements made when she and her husband, Barack Obama, were living in the White House. For Mrs. Obama, the issue goes far beyond having privacy — she loves her space! "One of the keys to a successful marriage is separate bathrooms," she said during a 2018 event, according to People. "When he enters my bathroom sometimes I'm like, 'Why are you in here?' And he's like, 'I live here, can I enjoy my bathroom too?'"
The Obamas, who have been married since 1992 and have two daughters together, aren't the only people in the political world who feel this way. In 2016, First Lady Melania Trump told People that she and her husband, President Donald Trump, prefer to have separate bathrooms. The pair have been married since 2005 and, when they aren't living in the White House, they've got plenty of options. At Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, there are a whopping 33 bathrooms.