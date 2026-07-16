5 Celebs Who Don't Share A Bathroom With Their Partners & Have Zero Regrets

When thinking about your favorite celebrity couples, it's easy to imagine their insanely huge mansions with more bedrooms and bathrooms than we'd know what to do with. Let's take Mark Wahlberg, for example, whose Beverly Hills abode boasts 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, according to Essential Home. But even some of Hollywood's biggest stars have discovered that a little extra space can go a long way — especially when it comes to their daily routines. While sharing a bathroom may seem like a normal part of living with a partner, not every couple is willing to fight for mirror space or deal with someone else's morning routine. Plus, some celebrities believe that keeping a little independence at home can actually help keep the romance alive.

"The bathroom is a space where we attend to highly intimate aspects of ourselves, and a high-risk environment to reveal habits of cleanliness, which can be contentious for couples," licensed marriage and family therapist Laura Petiford previously told Today. "On a superficial level, having two bathrooms might allow for maintaining a higher level of romance, keeping a degree of mystery," she added. Several famous couples have opened up about their decision to maintain their own private spaces at home, and they say they wouldn't have it any other way. Of course, that doesn't mean these couples are living separate lives. Many of them have been together for years and credit their strong relationships to understanding each other's needs — even if that means never sharing a bathroom sink.

Here are the celebrities who prove that sometimes a little space is the secret ingredient to a happy home.