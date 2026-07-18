Once-Popular HGTV Host Clive Pearse's Attempt To Revive His Career Was A Total Bust

Formerly the host of "Designed to Sell" and "HGTV Design Star," Clive Pearse was once a known face to HGTV fans. But when "Designed to Sell" was canceled in 2011, he joined the list of HGTV stars who fell off the radar. He later tried to use his image to revive his career by launching a design channel on YouTube with Lisa LaPorta, one of the designers on "Designed to Sell." But with low views, the channel never took off and hasn't been updated since 2023. While the transition from traditional media to online personality is common, it's a tough road, communications expert Amy Prenner told Nicki Swift.

They may seem similar enough, but there are key differences between TV and social media. "A network has built-in viewership, a promotion machine, a programming slot, and a team of producers making you look your best," Prenner, founder of The Prenner Group, explained. That's not to say it's easy to make it on TV, but when the talent is there and the timing is right, the rest generally comes naturally. The internet is a different beast, one with no infrastructure to help launch content creators. "You are the content, the channel, the marketing department, and the distribution strategy all at once," she explained.

Prenner sees this mistake all the time because TV personalities often underestimate the differences across the mediums. Pearse and LaPorta's YouTube channel is a clear example. "Stale content and a minimal following feed off each other in the worst way. The algorithm stops surfacing you, new viewers assume you're inactive, and the early supporters have moved on," she said. But not everything is bad news for the old school HGTV stars.