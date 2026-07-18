Once-Popular HGTV Host Clive Pearse's Attempt To Revive His Career Was A Total Bust
Formerly the host of "Designed to Sell" and "HGTV Design Star," Clive Pearse was once a known face to HGTV fans. But when "Designed to Sell" was canceled in 2011, he joined the list of HGTV stars who fell off the radar. He later tried to use his image to revive his career by launching a design channel on YouTube with Lisa LaPorta, one of the designers on "Designed to Sell." But with low views, the channel never took off and hasn't been updated since 2023. While the transition from traditional media to online personality is common, it's a tough road, communications expert Amy Prenner told Nicki Swift.
They may seem similar enough, but there are key differences between TV and social media. "A network has built-in viewership, a promotion machine, a programming slot, and a team of producers making you look your best," Prenner, founder of The Prenner Group, explained. That's not to say it's easy to make it on TV, but when the talent is there and the timing is right, the rest generally comes naturally. The internet is a different beast, one with no infrastructure to help launch content creators. "You are the content, the channel, the marketing department, and the distribution strategy all at once," she explained.
Prenner sees this mistake all the time because TV personalities often underestimate the differences across the mediums. Pearse and LaPorta's YouTube channel is a clear example. "Stale content and a minimal following feed off each other in the worst way. The algorithm stops surfacing you, new viewers assume you're inactive, and the early supporters have moved on," she said. But not everything is bad news for the old school HGTV stars.
Former TV personalities like Clive Pearse have an advantage
While attracting an online audience by cashing in on former TV fame may not be as seamless as expected, former HGTV stars like Clive Pearse have a built-in advantage over their non-famous peers trying to make a career on the internet. Pearse is already well-known to HGTV fans, so that's a big plus. But making his dormant YouTube channel work will require more than just showing up. "You have to re-introduce yourself, own the gap, and give people a real reason to believe you're committed this time," communications expert Amy Prenner told Nicki Swift.
The most important aspect of the online world is consistency. If Pearse wants to make it on YouTube, he will need to commit — even if the views are low. "The algorithm rewards people who show up regularly, and it punishes those who don't," Prenner said. However, the founder of The Prenner Group pointed out that YouTube may not be the best platform to start out. "I'd strongly encourage building on shorter-form platforms first. Instagram Reels, TikToks, YouTube Shorts," she said, noting short-form videos can later divert audiences to longer-form content.
Another tip is to strike up collabs with creators with an established following in the design and home space world. "Partnering with them is how you borrow credibility and reach while you're still building your own," Prenner said. Most importantly, Pearse and others wanting to make the transition need to be willing to adjust their content in accordance with what the audience responds to. It's not easy, but it's worth it. "The payoff is real. The relationship you build with a digital audience is more direct and more loyal than anything television gives you," she said.