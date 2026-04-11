Where These 9 Ousted HGTV Stars Landed

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas were left devastated when HGTV announced that the fifth season of "Bargain Block" they'd already started doing the prep work for was being canceled. "We suffered for months, from February to June, and I finally was like, 'I can't take it anymore. I'm gonna say something,'" the latter told People about the wait between their discovery of the news and the general public's. "I'm glad I did because what it did is it helped me get my anger out of me."

The partners in both the professional and romantic sense had first shown off their home renovation skills to the world in 2021 with the premiere of "Bargain Block." The Detroit-based show, which saw Thomas take care of design and Bynum construction, became an instant hit with audiences, but seemingly not enough of one to escape the network's bloodbath.

Luckily, the couple had something else to fall back on, namely their own Michigan-based firm NINE Design + Homes. But could they be returning to our screens in the near future? In November 2025, Thomas showed his other half shooting some footage on an Instagram Story, which Bynum reposted and captioned (via TV Insider), "Feels good to be back at it. Think y'all are gonna be happy with what's coming." However, there hasn't been any concrete news since. Here's a look at some other design stars who have brutally turned on HGTV.