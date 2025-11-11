We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

HGTV has become a favorite destination for television viewers, but its history only extends back to the mid-1990s. When HGTV launched in December 1994, the network, which had originally been titled the Home, Lawn and Garden, was only available in 44 markets, with a reach of only 6.5 million people throughout the country.

It's a testament to the strength of HGTV's early programming that its popularity exploded; by the time of its 25th anniversary in 2019, HGTV reached 100 million American households, its programming spreading throughout the world where it's enjoyed in 70 other countries. When Discovery Inc. purchased the network in 2018, the media company shelled out a whopping $12 billion to own it.

Over the years, HGTV has launched a staggering number of hit shows, and introduced an impressive array of personalities. Many of these stars continue to appear on different shows for the network — can anybody even count how many HGTV shows "Property Brothers" siblings Drew and Jonathan Scott have appeared in — While others have vanished from the network entirely. Take a walk down memory lane to find out what happened to some of them by reading on to highlight some HGTV stars who fell off the radar.