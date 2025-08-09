Whatever Happened To Former HGTV Star Genevieve Gorder?

In 2018, Genevieve Gorder joined the streaming revolution when she landed her very own home renovation show on Netflix. In a sign of the times, though, the twist in "Stay Here" was that the properties being renovated weren't actually homes but AirBnbs.

Gorder, one of several HGTV stars with a considerable net worth, traveled everywhere from Austin and California to New York and Seattle, helping those in the rental market attract more clients. And the feedback, according to the star anyway, appeared to be overwhelmingly positive. "I've gotten calls from every single homeowner telling me they've been so booked up that they had raised their rates," she told People. "Some are even making so much money that they have purchased three or four other properties."

Gorder herself was so pleased with the response that she and future husband, Christian Dunbar, decided to get in on the short-term rental game with a property in Savannah. Unfortunately, Netflix executives weren't as enamored with her handiwork. And after just eight episodes, "Stay Here" was essentially told to go away.