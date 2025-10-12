Alison Victoria entered the TV home-renovation space with her 2011 series "Kitchen Crashers." A modest hit for the DIY Network, the series propelled its star (real name: Alison Victoria Gramenos) into another series in 2019, HGTV's "Windy City Rehab," in which she transformed rundown houses in her hometown of Chicago. "I would see all these houses and I just would, like, dream of living in one of them one day," she told Roku about how the original idea behind the show coalesced. "It's an even bigger dream to be rehabbing a ton of them now."

The show proved to be a winner for HGTV, and Victoria quickly emerged as one of the network's hottest personalities. The success of the show — which ran for five years — propelled Victoria to other HGTV series, including "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge," "Battle on the Beach," "Rock the Block," and "Ugliest House in America."

While "Windy City Rehab" was the cornerstone of Victoria's successful home-renovation brand — which also included her own design firm — there was trouble brewing behind the scenes that eventually erupted. This created a nasty scenario full of high-stakes drama, bitter betrayal, and a flurry of lawsuits. It's one heckuva story, featuring some sad details about HGTV star Victoria that fans don't see on TV, so buckle up and read on to find out how a hit remodel show became one of HGTV's messiest scandals.