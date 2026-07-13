Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding 'Snub' Of Ellen Isn't As Deep As We Thought

Ellen DeGeneres didn't make the cut for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guest list, but it was not because of any long-standing feud. It's understandable that people jumped to this conclusion, though; the pop star famously snubbed former bestie Blake Lively from the wedding, after all. Like Lively, DeGeneres' absence from the Madison Square Garden wedding extravaganza led some fans to assume there was tension. Swift had appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" a whopping 19 times, so people assumed they had a connection.

Apparently, though, while the two were on good working terms, they were not nearly close enough to merit a wedding invite. "She was [a] regular and favorite guest, but it was always just a talkshow relationship," a source told Page Six on July 10. The insider added that Swift and the comedian got along during guest appearances, but that's as far as their relationship went. "They did lots of fun stuff together, but there was never a friendship beyond a professional one," the source added.

Perhaps part of the reason why some fans believed DeGeneres was snubbed from the wedding was how Swift interacted with her in old clips. There have been many examples of DeGeneres making guests uncomfortable, and it had happened so often with Swift that a fan-made compilation went viral on YouTube. Maybe Swift didn't want to bring that discomfort to her wedding.

After her talk show was cancelled, Swifties discussed the singer's relationship status with DeGeneres in a Reddit thread that feels especially relevant post-wedding. "Ellen was always so grossly intrusive in her interviews ... I doubt Taylor would be down for a group hang," one wrote. Others believed Swift had a good working relationship with DeGeneres, but that was where it ended, especially after one particularly awkward interview between the pair.