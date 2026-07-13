Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding 'Snub' Of Ellen Isn't As Deep As We Thought
Ellen DeGeneres didn't make the cut for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guest list, but it was not because of any long-standing feud. It's understandable that people jumped to this conclusion, though; the pop star famously snubbed former bestie Blake Lively from the wedding, after all. Like Lively, DeGeneres' absence from the Madison Square Garden wedding extravaganza led some fans to assume there was tension. Swift had appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" a whopping 19 times, so people assumed they had a connection.
Apparently, though, while the two were on good working terms, they were not nearly close enough to merit a wedding invite. "She was [a] regular and favorite guest, but it was always just a talkshow relationship," a source told Page Six on July 10. The insider added that Swift and the comedian got along during guest appearances, but that's as far as their relationship went. "They did lots of fun stuff together, but there was never a friendship beyond a professional one," the source added.
Perhaps part of the reason why some fans believed DeGeneres was snubbed from the wedding was how Swift interacted with her in old clips. There have been many examples of DeGeneres making guests uncomfortable, and it had happened so often with Swift that a fan-made compilation went viral on YouTube. Maybe Swift didn't want to bring that discomfort to her wedding.
After her talk show was cancelled, Swifties discussed the singer's relationship status with DeGeneres in a Reddit thread that feels especially relevant post-wedding. "Ellen was always so grossly intrusive in her interviews ... I doubt Taylor would be down for a group hang," one wrote. Others believed Swift had a good working relationship with DeGeneres, but that was where it ended, especially after one particularly awkward interview between the pair.
Fans believed Ellen DeGeneres embarrassed Taylor Swift
One major reason many Swifties believed there was a rift between Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres dates back to an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that aired on May 15, 2013. DeGeneres had an uncomfortable interview with Swift that may have been played for laughs but clearly upset Swift, and has become infamous in retrospect.
During her appearance, the host grilled Swift about which ex-boyfriend she was writing about in certain songs. Right off the bat, Swift was reticent about participating. "Oh my God. I don't know if I'm going to do this," she told DeGeneres (via YouTube). Swift looked visibly bothered as various photos of her with well-known men were shown. "I don't want to. I don't want to! People will send me angry emails, and I don't want to get them," she exclaimed. Shortly after, the pop star threw in the towel. "Stop it! Stop it! Stop! It makes me feel so bad about myself," she cried out as DeGeneres and the audience laughed.
The clip amassed millions of views after being uploaded to YouTube by a fan. Multiple viewers praised Swift for her professionalism during DeGeneres' game. "She kept laughing and staying calm and holding back her anger for way longer than ellen deserved," one person commented. "You can see she felt uncomfortable and clearly didn't want to play the game," another wrote.
Perhaps Swift was flustered at the time, but it seemed to become water under the bridge. Six years after the cringe-inducing interview, DeGeneres was recruited along with a handful of other celebrities to appear in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video in June 2019.