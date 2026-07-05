Blake Lively's Taylor Swift Wedding Snub Cuts Deep With Another Former Bestie On The Guest List

When hundreds of celebrities started heading to Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, 2026, to attend the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, all eyes were on who made the guest list. There were a lot of interesting and surprising invitees, from Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Tom Hanks to musical artists Hayley Kiyoko and Ice Spice.

There was also a lot of focus on who was not in attendance. And there was one person whose absence said quite a bit about her current friendship status with Swift — Blake Lively. The singer and the actress used to be very close, celebrating holidays and attending football games together. But after everything went down with Lively's big conflict with Justin Baldoni, which Swift got roped into, the two have been reportedly on the outs.

The situation got even worse for Lively after fans saw one particular guest at Swift's wedding who reportedly had a major falling out with the singer: model Karlie Kloss. She and Swift were pretty much best friends throughout the early 2010s, but by the end of the decade, they were barely spotted together. The status of their friendship seemed clear by 2019, when Swift didn't attend Kloss' wedding to Joshua Kushner. But Kloss' appearance at Swift's nuptials confirmed that, if there was an issue between them, they squashed it just in time for the celebration.