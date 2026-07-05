Blake Lively's Taylor Swift Wedding Snub Cuts Deep With Another Former Bestie On The Guest List
When hundreds of celebrities started heading to Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, 2026, to attend the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, all eyes were on who made the guest list. There were a lot of interesting and surprising invitees, from Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Tom Hanks to musical artists Hayley Kiyoko and Ice Spice.
There was also a lot of focus on who was not in attendance. And there was one person whose absence said quite a bit about her current friendship status with Swift — Blake Lively. The singer and the actress used to be very close, celebrating holidays and attending football games together. But after everything went down with Lively's big conflict with Justin Baldoni, which Swift got roped into, the two have been reportedly on the outs.
The situation got even worse for Lively after fans saw one particular guest at Swift's wedding who reportedly had a major falling out with the singer: model Karlie Kloss. She and Swift were pretty much best friends throughout the early 2010s, but by the end of the decade, they were barely spotted together. The status of their friendship seemed clear by 2019, when Swift didn't attend Kloss' wedding to Joshua Kushner. But Kloss' appearance at Swift's nuptials confirmed that, if there was an issue between them, they squashed it just in time for the celebration.
Despite a rumored falling out for years, Swift's former bestie Karlie Kloss made the cut
Fans were super surprised to see Karlie Kloss sporting formalwear in NYC on July 3, and it led to a big debate over whether she was going to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding or some other event. One Swiftie even wrote on X, "They weren't invited, they're going to a random dinner. They called paps on themselves bc they wont be photographed entering msg." But all the speculation was put to rest when Kloss' hairstylist, Jacob Rozenberg, shared photos of the model's look for the night with the caption, "@karliekloss attending T & T wedding last night ✨."
With that, there was no room for debate about Swift and Kloss. If they had any beef at some point years ago, it seemed that they had officially made up. Unfortunately, Blake Lively apparently can't say the same. There could be other reasons she didn't go to the wedding, but fans are convinced it's a sign of the end of their friendship. Instead of celebrating Swift and Kelce's romance, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, were in Upstate New York supporting their daughter Betty as she competed in a horse show.
Swifties were stunned. One fan said on X, "my god how even Karlie Kloss was invited and Blake wasn't. shocked." Another replied, "It just shows that we don't know anything about their lives, right?" Who knows, Swift's fans might be seeing more of Kloss with the superstar in the future.