The Fair (But Stylish) Reason J. Lo's Wimbledon Look Is Causing A Controversy

Jennifer Lopez has made an appearance at Wimbledon, and her look has garnered some not-so-great attention. It appears that J.Lo might not have read the dress code for the iconic tennis tournament. While the dress code isn't as strict as that of the Royal Ascot — another British summer sporting event — attendees sitting in premium viewing seats have some rules to follow when it comes to fashion. Lopez was seated in the Royal Box, a prestigious invite-only area. According to ESPN, "women are asked not to wear hats, so they don't obstruct the view of anyone sitting behind them."

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Lopez did the exact opposite and decided to wear a very large sun hat for the occasion. Her hat might have been better suited for the Kentucky Derby or the Royal Ascot, where headwear played heavily into the 2026 fashion flops, than Wimbledon's men's singles final. As per usual, Lopez looked stunning regardless of her fashion faux pas. The massive headpiece was wide enough to create a sizable gap between her and Tom Hiddleston, who was sitting next to her. That being said, the floppy Ralph Lauren sun hat seemed to take up more space horizontally than vertically, which hopefully led to an unobstructed view for attendees sitting behind her. Despite this, fans came flocking with complaints. One X user commented, "That hat is inappropriate for such an event! Narcissism on full display! Blocking the view of those behind her like she gives a damn."