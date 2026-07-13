The Fair (But Stylish) Reason J. Lo's Wimbledon Look Is Causing A Controversy
Jennifer Lopez has made an appearance at Wimbledon, and her look has garnered some not-so-great attention. It appears that J.Lo might not have read the dress code for the iconic tennis tournament. While the dress code isn't as strict as that of the Royal Ascot — another British summer sporting event — attendees sitting in premium viewing seats have some rules to follow when it comes to fashion. Lopez was seated in the Royal Box, a prestigious invite-only area. According to ESPN, "women are asked not to wear hats, so they don't obstruct the view of anyone sitting behind them."
Lopez did the exact opposite and decided to wear a very large sun hat for the occasion. Her hat might have been better suited for the Kentucky Derby or the Royal Ascot, where headwear played heavily into the 2026 fashion flops, than Wimbledon's men's singles final. As per usual, Lopez looked stunning regardless of her fashion faux pas. The massive headpiece was wide enough to create a sizable gap between her and Tom Hiddleston, who was sitting next to her. That being said, the floppy Ralph Lauren sun hat seemed to take up more space horizontally than vertically, which hopefully led to an unobstructed view for attendees sitting behind her. Despite this, fans came flocking with complaints. One X user commented, "That hat is inappropriate for such an event! Narcissism on full display! Blocking the view of those behind her like she gives a damn."
Perhaps all this hat hatred comes from J.Lo's rude past
Jennifer Lopez did eventually remove her 17-inch-wide-brimmed hat later on, but that didn't stop fans from continuing to complain. One X user wrote, "ngl, the hat stole more attention than the tennis." Another agreed, adding, "Only J-Lo would wear an obnoxiously sized hat that blocks the view of others." While some celebrities have been celebrated for ignoring the Cannes Film Festival's fashion rules, Lopez has history working against her. Any claims of narcissism are only fueled by the rumors of her purported rudeness. Earlier this year, she faced criticism on the Golden Globes red carpet after ignoring a "Glambot" cameraman and refusing to make eye contact.
However, when it comes to creating looks for events, Lopez has a knack for looking great while steeped in controversy. With her large hat, she wore a tan wrap-around dress. Lopez's ever-stunning hair appeared to have a gorgeous blowout, which was on full display once the hat came off. She was joined by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, and other celebrities in the Royal Box. Let's hope that her fellow celebs weren't as bothered by the hat as the internet clearly was.