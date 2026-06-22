Jennifer Lopez's Hair Transformation Has Been Stunning

Jennifer Lopez is a woman of many talents. From award-nominated actress to chart-topping pop star to bona fide fashion icon, the A-lister has truly made a name for herself in Hollywood. But a signature part of Lopez's brand isn't a specific movie, song, or red carpet look — it's her phenomenal hair.

Whether straightened and accentuated by extensions that fall to her waist or worn in her natural tight curls she was born with, the superstar's tresses are always perfectly styled to suit her look. The star is partial to what she was born with, telling Remezcla in 2024, "I love my natural curly hair."

And when asked by People when she feels the sexiest, she responded, "when my hair is curly and I'm a little bit tan." Despite preferring her natural style, Lopez has consistently reinvented herself through different hairstyles. Let's take a walk down memory lane and see how the superstar's hair has transformed over the years.