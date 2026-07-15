This Pamela Anderson American Music Awards Look Has People Talking To This Day

Pamela Anderson is never one to shy away from a bold and daring look. The "Baywatch" star's style has evolved but has never dulled. Anderson dominated pop culture in the '90s and the aughts with looks that cleverly combined scandal with fashion — a tactic that always had people talking. One look in particular stands out to this day as something that might have been ahead of its time in 2003.

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It can't be helped that a little black dress can steal the show every time. If there's one person who can make an LBD iconic, it's Pamela Anderson. She arrived at the 2003 American Music Awards wearing a short, black dress with very high slits. She paired the dress with open-toed crystal heels and her signature blond bombshell hair and smoky eye makeup. The only thing more provocative than her dress was who she arrived with. Anderson walked the AMAs red carpet with none other than her now-ex-husband Kid Rock. The two were famously in an on-again, off-again relationship that consisted of four weddings and only four months of actual marriage.