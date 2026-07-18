Marshals Star Arielle Kebbel's Relationship With A Hallmark Hunk Didn't Last Long

On "Marshals," Arielle Kebbel plays Belle Skinner, a deputy U.S. marshal whose love life is as unpredictable as her job. Fortunately, her real-life romances seem to be much sweeter. For example, Kebbel once enjoyed a relationship with Zach Roerig, who, in addition to co-starring in Hallmark's "Love In The Great Smoky Mountains," also starred on "The Vampire Diaries" with her during the 2010s. In April 2025, a "TVD" fan account on Instagram posted a video of Roerig bestowing Kebbel with a giant bouquet of flowers, as onlookers swooned at the romantic scene. Given her shocked expression, Kebbel was seemingly not expecting his sweet display, but she eventually pulled Hallmark's leading man into a sweet hug as a thank you.

Unfortunately for fans of the pairing, this video was the start and end of their public displays of affection, as they seemed pretty low-key for the remainder of their time together. And by February of the next year, they were done-zo. Kebbel made the sad announcement during her "On The Vine" podcast interview. "I haven't been in a relationship in quite some time," she admitted during the episode. Unsurprisingly, she also revealed that the breakup was no walk in the park. "For me, definitely, it was one of the hardest things I've ever done," she continued, adding, "But ... now I'm in a place of really leaning into my own life choices, I feel like probably for the first time in my life, in this raw way."