Marshals Star Arielle Kebbel's Relationship With A Hallmark Hunk Didn't Last Long
On "Marshals," Arielle Kebbel plays Belle Skinner, a deputy U.S. marshal whose love life is as unpredictable as her job. Fortunately, her real-life romances seem to be much sweeter. For example, Kebbel once enjoyed a relationship with Zach Roerig, who, in addition to co-starring in Hallmark's "Love In The Great Smoky Mountains," also starred on "The Vampire Diaries" with her during the 2010s. In April 2025, a "TVD" fan account on Instagram posted a video of Roerig bestowing Kebbel with a giant bouquet of flowers, as onlookers swooned at the romantic scene. Given her shocked expression, Kebbel was seemingly not expecting his sweet display, but she eventually pulled Hallmark's leading man into a sweet hug as a thank you.
Unfortunately for fans of the pairing, this video was the start and end of their public displays of affection, as they seemed pretty low-key for the remainder of their time together. And by February of the next year, they were done-zo. Kebbel made the sad announcement during her "On The Vine" podcast interview. "I haven't been in a relationship in quite some time," she admitted during the episode. Unsurprisingly, she also revealed that the breakup was no walk in the park. "For me, definitely, it was one of the hardest things I've ever done," she continued, adding, "But ... now I'm in a place of really leaning into my own life choices, I feel like probably for the first time in my life, in this raw way."
Is Arielle Kebbel dating anyone today?
As of July 2026, there's zero indication that Arielle Kebbel is dating anyone new. February 2026 appears to have been the last time the "Marshals" star dished about her love life, and she hasn't gone Instagram official with a new suitor either, so we're going to assume she's single. Speaking of Kebbel's Instagram, though, it's mostly full of photos of her red carpet looks — including the gorgeous red fringed number she wore to the "Marshals" premiere, which took place at the Autry Museum of the American West. There are also behind-the-scenes updates about her various projects. Still, it's possible she could be in a secret relationship without us knowing.
What is clear, however, is that Kebbel has been quite busy adjusting to the new tier of success "Marshals" has introduced into her life. "The truth is, in my entire career, this is the first time that I'm experiencing this kind of response," she shared with People in March 2026. "I think I'm digesting it in real time and it has yet to fully sink in." She continued, "I'm used to working really hard and moving on to the next project and not really even thinking about what success looks or feels like. It's more just like, 'Okay, I worked really hard. I did that one. I had great experiences. Let me move on to the next.' Or, sometimes, not-great experiences. There's both."