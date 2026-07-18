GH's Ryan Paevey Can't Escape The Rumors About His Love Life
Ryan Paevey prefers to keep his personal life away from the spotlight, but the approach has subjected him to unwanted rumors. Paevey has given a few hints about his love life — just enough fuel for speculation to spread. As of this writing, he's in a relationship with abstract artist and yoga teacher Kiley Missere, though someone pretending to be him has apparently been flirting with women online.
On December 11, 2025, Paevey, a former "General Hospital" star, celebrated Missere's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post that made their relationship public for the first time. "Happy born day babe.... luff you," he wrote alongside a picture that featured the actor planting a kiss on her cheek. She left her own mushy message in the comments section. "Hey thank you and, I luff you back," she wrote. He has not posted anything else about his relationship with Missere on his feed since, during which time an impersonator apparently led women to believe they were talking to Paevey himself.
One woman even believed she was in a relationship with him. "I guess I'm happy for you but I didn't know we broke up," she wrote. In her response to Paevey's confused message, the woman implied she had been messaging someone pretending to be him. "I hope you are truly happy! Maybe all the fake Ryan's will stop messaging me!" When another woman asked him if he was still with Missere in May 2026, he was blunt. "Have you been speaking to a scammer pretending to be me? This feels that way. Yes, I am," he responded. So, Paevey is taken, ladies, even though he's keeping it on the down low for self-protection.
There's been plenty of speculation about Ryan Paevey's relationship history
Ryan Paevey's relationship with Kiley Missere isn't the first time his love life sparked speculation. In 2015, he was linked to model Jessa Hinton, though he never confirmed the relationship. Despite the lack of formal acknowledgement, he posted about her a few times. That January, he shared a picture of her in a since-deleted tweet (via Distractify) with the caption, "I like this one. She's a keeper." Hinton made a similar flirty post on X around the same time. "One of my fav shoots was w/ this beautiful man for @RealMTCostello. Thank you for the genuine smiles @RyanPaevey," she wrote.
Days later, Paevey expressed his frustration at how the public had reacted to the social media posts. "For the second time, a moment from my private life with someone I care about was removed from social media by bitterness. If you do not approve of my life or who I choose to surround myself with, kindly leave," he shared in a February post on Instagram, in which he tagged Hinton. Other than these statements, Paevey doesn't seem to have addressed his relationship with Hinton.
One of my fav shoots was w/ this beautiful man for @RealMTCostello . Thank you for the genuine smiles @RyanPaevey pic.twitter.com/2Z2TnxLQJj
— Jessa Hinton (@JessaHinton) January 26, 2015
But the actor's private relationships aren't the only aspect of his life to have been affected by rumors spurred by social media. Amid Paevey's exit from Hallmark when he took a break from acting in 2024, the actor addressed his weariness around online exposure. "It is unfortunate that we live in a world where social media makes it very easy to twist one's words," he said in a statement shared on Instagram. He sure tries, but keeping his love life out of the spotlight has proven hard to accomplish.