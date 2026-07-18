GH's Ryan Paevey Can't Escape The Rumors About His Love Life

Ryan Paevey prefers to keep his personal life away from the spotlight, but the approach has subjected him to unwanted rumors. Paevey has given a few hints about his love life — just enough fuel for speculation to spread. As of this writing, he's in a relationship with abstract artist and yoga teacher Kiley Missere, though someone pretending to be him has apparently been flirting with women online.

On December 11, 2025, Paevey, a former "General Hospital" star, celebrated Missere's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post that made their relationship public for the first time. "Happy born day babe.... luff you," he wrote alongside a picture that featured the actor planting a kiss on her cheek. She left her own mushy message in the comments section. "Hey thank you and, I luff you back," she wrote. He has not posted anything else about his relationship with Missere on his feed since, during which time an impersonator apparently led women to believe they were talking to Paevey himself.

One woman even believed she was in a relationship with him. "I guess I'm happy for you but I didn't know we broke up," she wrote. In her response to Paevey's confused message, the woman implied she had been messaging someone pretending to be him. "I hope you are truly happy! Maybe all the fake Ryan's will stop messaging me!" When another woman asked him if he was still with Missere in May 2026, he was blunt. "Have you been speaking to a scammer pretending to be me? This feels that way. Yes, I am," he responded. So, Paevey is taken, ladies, even though he's keeping it on the down low for self-protection.