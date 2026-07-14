Taylor Swift Looked Drop-Dead Gorgeous At Laura & JuJu Smith-Schuster's Wedding
A week after her own nuptials, Taylor Swift looked breathtaking at the wedding of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk. While not on the level of a Madison Square Garden extravaganza, Smith-Schuster's wedding had plenty of star power, as the NFL wide receiver played with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs. Vogue was on hand to cover the ceremony, and Smith-Schuster recalled how quickly he fell for his future wife in January 2023. "I went out to visit her on my playoff bye week. First time seeing her, I said, 'Wow, you are so beautiful,'" he told the outlet. "He's been my best friend ever since," Kruk added. It was a celebratory day for the couple, but Swift managed to (unwittingly) steal some of the spotlight.
📸| Vogue shares a pic of Taylor and Travis at JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding! 💐 pic.twitter.com/cBANa4tM5F
— Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) July 14, 2026
Unlike some previous weddings, where Swift was one of the worst-dressed, she looked absolutely stunning at the July 10 ceremony. The "Bad Blood" singer rocked a Markarian brocade gown that had a light-pink and coral floral motif throughout. A snap shared to the Vogue Weddings Instagram page showed Swift posing next to the bride with an arm draped over Kruk's shoulder. Kelce stood behind his wife with one of his large hands gently placed on her midsection. The photo was re-shared on X, where Swifties gushed over the pop star's effortlessly glam look. "She upstaged the bride!" one wrote. "I feel kinda sorry for the bride because Taylor outshined her, like look at her – that's an angel!" another added.
Swift's gown created plenty of buzz, but many were more preoccupied with getting a glimpse of her wedding ring.
Fans share theories about Taylor Swift's wedding ring
On the day of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk's wedding, paparazzi pictures of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were posted online. Those snaps didn't do Swift's stunning ensemble any justice, and they were also too blurry to make out her new wedding ring. When the Vogue Weddings pics were shared, eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on the "1989" artist's hand to get a good look.
Fans had previously seen Swift's engagement ring — which has an estimated worth in the $750,000 range — but this was the first time they could see it coupled with a wedding band. "That rock could blind a lighthouse, nice upgrade from the usual sparkle," one X user commented. Others thought that the singer was sending not-so-subtle messages with her new bling. "It's lowkey t shaped too," a fan wrote. "Is it an engagement ring or just another easter egg for the next album? With Taylor, you can never be 100% sure!" another playfully speculated. Swift's ensemble at the NFL player's wedding was not the only one that garnered attention online.
THAT ROCK 💍 pic.twitter.com/0SLiGY16x7
— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) July 14, 2026
The photo shared by Vogue was a large group shot, and the wide-angle version of the pic showed Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes standing on the other side of the bride and groom. Only a week after having a fashion flop at Swift's wedding, Brittany redeemed herself with a ravishing ensemble. Brittany opted for a sleeveless coral-colored dress with a high-collar neckline. The body-hugging number had a ruched detail in the midsection, which cinched the piece to her figure. A couple of days before the pictures of Swift went viral, Brittany uploaded an Instagram carousel alongside Patrick that showed off their outfits.