Taylor Swift Looked Drop-Dead Gorgeous At Laura & JuJu Smith-Schuster's Wedding

A week after her own nuptials, Taylor Swift looked breathtaking at the wedding of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk. While not on the level of a Madison Square Garden extravaganza, Smith-Schuster's wedding had plenty of star power, as the NFL wide receiver played with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs. Vogue was on hand to cover the ceremony, and Smith-Schuster recalled how quickly he fell for his future wife in January 2023. "I went out to visit her on my playoff bye week. First time seeing her, I said, 'Wow, you are so beautiful,'" he told the outlet. "He's been my best friend ever since," Kruk added. It was a celebratory day for the couple, but Swift managed to (unwittingly) steal some of the spotlight.

📸| Vogue shares a pic of Taylor and Travis at JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding! 💐 pic.twitter.com/cBANa4tM5F — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) July 14, 2026

Unlike some previous weddings, where Swift was one of the worst-dressed, she looked absolutely stunning at the July 10 ceremony. The "Bad Blood" singer rocked a Markarian brocade gown that had a light-pink and coral floral motif throughout. A snap shared to the Vogue Weddings Instagram page showed Swift posing next to the bride with an arm draped over Kruk's shoulder. Kelce stood behind his wife with one of his large hands gently placed on her midsection. The photo was re-shared on X, where Swifties gushed over the pop star's effortlessly glam look. "She upstaged the bride!" one wrote. "I feel kinda sorry for the bride because Taylor outshined her, like look at her – that's an angel!" another added.

Swift's gown created plenty of buzz, but many were more preoccupied with getting a glimpse of her wedding ring.