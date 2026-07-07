Brittany Mahomes' Dress For Taylor Swift's Wedding Was Close To Being A Fashion Flop

Brittany Mahomes' dress for Taylor Swift's wedding would have been perfect if not for this one major flaw. One day after Brittany and her husband, NFL pro Patrick Mahomes, skipped Swift's and Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner, she showed up to the highly anticipated wedding at Madison Square Garden wearing a sparkly dress. The gown featured spaghetti straps and ruching, fit like a glove, and contained just enough shimmer to make the famous WAG stand out amid the sea of celebs that flooded Swift's guest list. So what was the issue? Unfortunately, while her dress was actually blue, it looked white under certain light — a no-go for weddings.

Of course, social media couldn't wait to remind Brittany, who's worn quite a few inappropriate looks over the years, that her dress was almost a fashion flop. One X user, for example, posted: "Is she wearing white?" A second implied that Brittany was trying to upstage the happy couple. "Of course she wore white to someone else's wedding," wrote the fan. Meanwhile, a third gave the mom-of-three the benefit of the doubt. "Flash did her dirty ... it looks white but I can see it's a silvery blue," they wrote. Still, another thought that the dress was a little too close to white. "Ugh, it's so annoying when people show up to weddings in light colors, there are millions of colors out there and you just pick that one, coooooome onnnn," they commented.