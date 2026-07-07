Brittany Mahomes' Dress For Taylor Swift's Wedding Was Close To Being A Fashion Flop
Brittany Mahomes' dress for Taylor Swift's wedding would have been perfect if not for this one major flaw. One day after Brittany and her husband, NFL pro Patrick Mahomes, skipped Swift's and Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner, she showed up to the highly anticipated wedding at Madison Square Garden wearing a sparkly dress. The gown featured spaghetti straps and ruching, fit like a glove, and contained just enough shimmer to make the famous WAG stand out amid the sea of celebs that flooded Swift's guest list. So what was the issue? Unfortunately, while her dress was actually blue, it looked white under certain light — a no-go for weddings.
Of course, social media couldn't wait to remind Brittany, who's worn quite a few inappropriate looks over the years, that her dress was almost a fashion flop. One X user, for example, posted: "Is she wearing white?" A second implied that Brittany was trying to upstage the happy couple. "Of course she wore white to someone else's wedding," wrote the fan. Meanwhile, a third gave the mom-of-three the benefit of the doubt. "Flash did her dirty ... it looks white but I can see it's a silvery blue," they wrote. Still, another thought that the dress was a little too close to white. "Ugh, it's so annoying when people show up to weddings in light colors, there are millions of colors out there and you just pick that one, coooooome onnnn," they commented.
Brittany Mahomes shined bright at Taylor Swift's wedding
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes may not be billionaires (like their friend, Taylor Swift), but they're still rolling in the dough. Naturally, Brittany made sure to remind everyone of the fact that her husband is worth $160 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, when picking out her outfit for Swift's wedding to Kelce. According to Page Six, Brittany paired her controversial dress with a $96,000 Tacori diamond necklace. And while it's unknown whether she paid full price for it, or was lent it for the glitzy, high-profile affair, it's safe to say a person would usually have to have a high net worth to even secure the jewelry in any capacity. And she certainly fit the bill.
Of course, we doubt even Brittany's diamonds were able to outshine Swift and Kelce on their big day. After all, their attire was custom ordered. "The bride and groom's wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture," said Swift's rep (via People). "They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom." They continued, "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin." And while we've yet to see how their wedding looks came together, we have no doubt they were ones to remember.